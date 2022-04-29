BWW Review: THE BURNT PART BOYS at Central Cass High / Bank North Theater

Central Cass High Presents: The Burnt Part Boys

Set in 1962, the show tells the fictional story of two West Virginia brothers and their friends, who are jolted by news that the mine where their fathers were killed a decade earlier will be reopened.

Watching this production may be a little different experience than most are used to. The audience actually joins the cast on stage. The chairs surround the cast as they perform. It's a very up close and intimate experience. It's a 90 minute show with no intermission.

Every member of this small cast is on the stage for the majority of the show.

Kale Strand as Pete has a ton of talent. He is a great actor and singer. He really stands out on "The Man I Never Knew/Houston's Call To Arms" and "Countdown". Kale has some great scenes with Dusty, Frances and Jake.

Aidan Sears was great as Pete's older brother Jake. Aidan and Kale had that brother like chemistry and had a few really good scenes together. I really enjoyed his performance on "Eight Hours" and "Disappear"

Olivea Roth as Dusty is so good. Olivia has some great comedic timing. "Dusty Plays The Saw" was definitely a crowd favorite. I also really enjoyed the fight scene between Dusty and Frances.

Slayde Stautz as Chet plays Jake's best friend. He along with Jake want to stop the kids from destroying the mine. He also does a great job on "Eight hours" and I also really enjoyed him on "Balancing".

Carlie Sell as Frances is the one female lead in the show. Carlie seems very comfortable on stage and shows off her amazing singing voice on the hilarious " Good Morning Gun" and "Little Toy Compass".

Many of these beautiful songs feature multiple voices. Some more great standout songs for me were "The Burnt Part", "Climbing Song" and "Sunrise".

I also want to mention "God's Eyes" and "I Made That" featuring Mason Vance, AnnMarie Madeline Brack, Ryan King and Jace Erickson. These 4 were literally on stage the whole show and helped tell so much of the story.

A Special shout out to Jace Erickson on "Davy Crockett" and "Man I Never Knew/Houston's Call To Arms".

Congrats to director Ashley Fredricksen and the whole cast and crew.

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/.../nd.../the-burnt-part-boys/