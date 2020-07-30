BWW Review: HAIRSPRAY at FMCT

FMCT Presents Hairspray

First off, let me say that I am so glad there is actually theatre to review. I also want say how cool this venue is. The Lights in West Fargo (3100 Sheyenne) is an amazing outdoor venue for a show. Do yourself a favor and go check this place out, hopefully to see one of the last few showings of Hairspray.

For those that do not know this musical is based off the 1988 Jon Waters movie starring Ricki Lake. The stage version made its Broadway debut in 2002.

Beginning to end this is a fun show, with great music, dancing and more. There are many familiar names and newcomers in the cast. It was also really cool to see an FMCT production on a big outdoor stage. It's been a year for them and they really deserve this.

One of the first voices we are treated to is Morgan Kempton as Tracy. Morgan has an amazing voice and great stage presence. She was the perfect choice to play this part and she proved that repeatedly. Starting with "Good Morning Baltimore" in which she absolutely kills it to the beautiful "I Can Hear The Bells". Morgan is featured on many other songs and she was near perfect on every one. Hands down the star of the show and I hope to see more of her on local stages. Her scene with Braden Miller, as Link Larkin, on "Without Love" was a favorite. This song also featured Emily Kautz as Penny and Noah Roddy as Seaweed.

Braden Miller as Link Larkin was wonderful as usual. Braden has such great stage presence and a wonderful voice. His vocals on the earlier mentioned "Without Love" and on "It Takes Two" were top notch. His acting also stood out every time he was on stage.

Another great casting choice, who am I kidding they were all-great, is Zachary Lutz as Corny Collins. I have had the pleasure of seeing Zachary in a handful of local shows and he never disappoints. Zachary got his chance to shine on "Nicest Kids in Town", "The Madison" and "Hairspray".

Noah Roddy as Seaweed Stubbs gets to show off his groovy dance moves and a beautiful voice. His solo parts on "Run and Tell That" and "Without Love" were both some of my favorites.

Also a big shout out to the entire cast in the big finale "You Can't Stop The beat" with nonstop singing and dancing. Such a fun number to end the show on. Congrats to Patrick Kasper on choreographing another great show.

I think if I had to pick one song/scene that was my absolute favorite of the show it would be "Timeless To Me" featuring JJ Daniels as Edna and Kenyon Koch as Wilbur. JJ and Kenyon are both veterans in the local theatre scene and it shows. This was such a fun song and each of them brought their A-game. The way they both interacted with each other throughout the song was perfect.

There is only a couple of showings left of this run so order your tickets now. Amazing show, superb cast and a great venue.

*** Photo Credit To TellWell***

