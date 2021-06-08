Workshop West Announces Possible Worlds Program

A practical, five-week course for creators at all levels of development that uses 'world creation' techniques from game development as a starting point to realize the landscape of an imaginary world, its inhabitants, and places where drama begins.

This workshop will be led by Cree playwright Kenneth T. Williams in collaboration with game developers at Improbable Canada, an Edmonton game development start-up specializing in building the next generation of flexible multiplayer role-playing games. Possible Worlds will challenge participants to create captivating imaginary worlds for their characters to inhabit.

When: May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 19 from 2:00-4:30pm (MDT- Edmonton) online.

Week One - The world - literally, where does the story take place and what are the rules. These will define the stakes that the character(s) will face Week Two - Character is Fire: Fire needs air, heat and fuel to survive and will do everything it can to live. Fire destroys and renews, but the world is never the same after it's been burned. Using this analogy as a guide, you will create a vivid, complicated and dynamic character. Week Three - Story time! Your story will be driven by your character trying to fulfill their needs and wants as they face what your world throws at them. The plot should grow from the character's actions, choices they make in the world you have created and the consequences Week Four - Who talks like that? Creating compelling dialogue that fits and further defines the character and world you've created. Week Five - Structure and fine tuning. How to shape, edit or workshop your character, their world and their story so that the action is always moving forward to a fulfilling ending.

Participants will be given time writing exercises during the sessions as well as homework to be completed by the next session. They will be expected to share their writing and comment on others' work. Comments will be structured so they are constructive and help the writing grow.

Learn more at https://www.workshopwest.org/possible-worlds.