Varscona Theatre Announces Final TEATRO LA QUINDICINA Streaming Play A FIT, HAPPY LIFE

Summer is officially upon us and traditionally that means Teatro La Quindicina is at the height of its season of four plays at the Varscona Theatre.

Given the lingering concerns and compromises occasioned by COVID-19, the folks at Teatro are not quite able to resume business as usual. But that doesn't mean they're going to just sit back, cooling their heels and jets and what-have-you. Rather, they've contrived a 2021 season like no other, and they couldn't be more pleased!

Their final streaming production is a new play, built (like the Varscona Theatre itself) on the foundations of an old one. A Fit, Happy Life presents an unusually eventful morning in the career of a dedicated department store bed salesman. Mathew Hulshof portrays the earnest mattress expert Mike Brack, with Kristen Padayas returning to Teatro at full-tilt as a formidable array of customers. Directed by Stewart Lemoine and Belinda Cornish.

Like their previous two screenings, this screening will be hosted by Teatro's Co-Artistic Producers Belinda Cornish and Andrew Macdonald-Smith, who'll chat with playwright Stewart Lemoine about the origins of A Fit, Happy Life, including the challenges of adapting it to film. The live screening will be followed by a reception with cast and crew, in The Varscona Theatre Lobby, with beverages and snacks included.

Bring your favourite mask and enjoy some socially distanced old-timey fun in the best Teatro La Quindicina tradition! A reminder masking bylaws are in effect for all public spaces, except while eating or drinking.

A Fit, Happy Life streams starting Friday September 10 until Sunday October 31. A Fit, Happy Life Gala is Friday September 10 at 8:00 p.m. at the Varscona Theatre.

Teatro La Quindicina's first live play since 2019 will start September 23 and run until October 10. Fever-Land, by Stewart Lemoine, features April Banigan, Cathy Derkach, Garett Ross, and Andrew Macdonald-Smith. Directed by Belinda Cornish with costumes by Leona Brausen.

Teatro 2021 will feature a mixture of streaming video AND live performance. Thanks to the extremely generous support of the Edmonton Community Foundation and Epcor's Heart and Soul Fund, they're able to create three streamable offerings, filmed on the Varscona Theatre stage and made available for home viewing during the month of August. There'll also be in-person screening of these video gems at the Varscona Theatre. And finally, Teatro returns to live performance with their fourth production, a play presented in genuine 3D, with living, breathing actors cavorting before your very eyes! Without a net!!

Tickets are available on their website including Gala in-person tickets and streaming show tickets teatroq.com/season.