Theatre Outré Continues 'Generations' Season with WHALE RIDING WEATHER

Theatre Outré will continue its 7th exciting "Generations" season with a production of a beloved Canadian play that thoughtfully reflects on the ravages of aging and loneliness in the queer community: Whale Riding Weather, by Nova Scotia playwright Bryden MacDonald. The production takes place February 17-22, 2020, nightly at 8pm, at The West Village Theatre in Calgary and from February 24-28, 2020 in Theatre Outré's newly renovated and recently renamed venue: Didi's Playhaus (formerly Club Didi - #210 517a 4th Ave S., Lethbridge).

Whale Riding Weather recounts the story of Auto and his aging partner Lyle, a gay couple gripped by years of indifference towards life and each other and stuck in a cycle of despair and isolation due to Lyle's failing mental capacities and Auto's mental health and substance abuse issues. Their self-imposed exile is thrown into question when Auto uncharacteristically brings a young man, Jude, home from a local bar. Jude's youthfulness and zest for life begin to throw Auto and Lyle's mere existence into question as Auto must decide to stay on as Lyle's partner and caregiver or move on and find happiness again by joining Jude in a new life and hopeful future.

Lethbridge-based actor and Theatre Outré Artistic Director, Jay Whitehead brings Auto to life for this production. Audiences may remember Whitehead for his performances in Theatre Outré's productions of Vigil, The Confession of Jeffrey Dahmer, The Curing Room and A Thought in Three Parts. The role of the aging and ailing Lyle will be filled by west coast actor Marek Czuma, who previously appeared in Outré's production of The Curing Room and Jude will be portrayed by east coast actor Allister MacDonald who originated the role of Tab in Outré's world premiere production of Tab & Landon.

Lethbridge theatre veteran, Gail Hanrahan, directs the play with the help of assistant director David Gabert. Rounding out the production team are designers Deonie Hudson, Mike Takats and Lyndsay Labrecque as well as stage manager Anastasia Siceac. "Whale Riding Weather is beautifully lyrical and moody" says Hanrahan. "Although compelled by the incessant reminiscing of Lyle the aging queen, I quickly understood that it is a play about what we do not speak. What is there to say from the depths of love, loyalty, isolation, madness, obligation, gratitude, guilt, and the inescapable need for redemption and freedom."

Tickets for Whale Riding Weather can be purchased by visiting www.theatreoutre.ca or at the theatre box office up to one hour prior to performance. Seating is limited.

Theatre Outré is a professional theatre company based in Lethbridge, Alberta. Founded in 2012 by artistic director Jay Whitehead, Theatre Outré is a leading outlet for alternative queer theatre in Alberta and the producer of the hugely successful Pretty Witty & GAY Cabaret & Festival. It also operates its own venue in Lethbridge, Club Didi.





