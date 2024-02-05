The Winspear Centre Unveils Sound System Upgrade

The Centre is the first performing arts center in North America to integrate the groundbreaking L'Acoustics L Series Concert Sound System.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

The Winspear Centre Unveils Sound System Upgrade

The Winspear Centre has launched a successful debut of its revolutionary loudspeaker system upgrade, unveiled during a special performance by the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) on February 2, 2024.

The Winspear Centre, situated in Edmonton, Alberta, stands as the world's inaugural purpose-built concert hall and the first performing arts center in North America to integrate the groundbreaking L'Acoustics L Series Concert Sound System. This innovative technology represents a significant milestone in audio technology.

Designed and installed by dbi Systems Integration, the system includes cutting-edge loudspeaker technology from L'Acoustics L Series L2 and L2D array loudspeakers, providing superior coverage, intelligibility, and a sonically superior sound experience. The installation of this new sound system will significantly enhance the sonic landscape of performances at the Winspear Centre, elevating the concert experience for both artists and audiences.

"The Winspear is dedicated to providing the best sound quality for musical performances, whether acoustic or amplified," says Jerrold Eilander, Orchestra Operations Manager. "This state-of-the-art sound system underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled live experiences to our community."

Founded in 1997 through the vision of Tommy Banks and the support of Dr. Francis Winspear, the Winspear Centre stands as a beacon of musical excellence and creativity. Today, it serves as a vital cultural and educational hub, offering world-class performances and fostering artistic talent within the community.

"This is yet another milestone for the Edmonton community and the province of Alberta," comments James Schutz, Director of Marketing & Business Development. "It's all part of the exciting momentum leading up to our Winspear expansion project, which will further enhance the connection between our community and the transformative impact of music and the arts."

Tickets to Winsper Centre events and concerts available atClick Here or calling the Winspear Box Office at 780.428.1414.




