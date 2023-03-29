THE UKRAINIAN FILM FESTIVAL Announced In Edmonton, March 31 - April 2

For the first time in Alberta's capital city, the Ukrainian Film Festival in Edmonton (UFFE) will present a selection of contemporary Ukrainian films been acclaimed by world critics and have won various international awards.

Over the course of three days, festival-goers will have the opportunity to watch the brightest representatives of Ukrainian cinema in recent years and taste what the world of contemporary Ukrainian cinema has to offer. Despite an ongoing war, Ukrainian cinema and culture shines through the darkness and this festival will showcase some of the country's rising stars.

The UFFE is co-organized by the Alberta Society for the Advancement of Ukrainian Studies and by the Contemporary Ukraine Studies Program at the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies, University of Alberta, in cooperation with Ukrainian Resource and Development Centre at MacEwan University and the Alberta Local and International Education Association.



The UFFE will be held at the Metro Cinema, one of Edmonton's most venerable and beloved movie theatres.

For scheduling and ticket information please visit https://www.ukrfilmfestival.com/