THE ROYALE Celebrates Black History Month In A Story Inspired By History

Inspired by the real life story of a Black boxer who became the Heavyweight Champion of the world, The Royale opens this February at The Citadel Theatre.

Inspired by the true story of Jack Johnson who won the title, The Royale follows Jay "The Sport" Jackson in the fight of his life. It is 1905, where U.S segregation laws drive a divide amongst the people. Jay Jackson wants the Heavyweight champion title but there is more at stake. Family conflict and the repercussions if he wins are all on the line as Jackson struggles to come to terms with the true impact of his fight and the violence it might incite. The Royale is a thrilling and thought-provoking reflection on the history of racism in the United States and one man's struggle for recognition.

Written by Marco Ramirez, an accomplished and acclaimed writer and producer for television who has been nominated for the Writers Guild of America and Emmy Awards for work including Sons of Anarchy, Orange Is the New Black, Fear the Walking Dead, The Defenders, and Daredevil.

The Royale is directed by André Sills, an award-winning director, actor, producer and writer. He has worked with numerous Canadian theatre companies and won a Dora Award & Toronto Theatre Critics Award for Best Actor for Master Harold"... and The Boys (The Shaw Festival).

The Royale plays in the Maclab Theatre from February 4 - 19, 2023. Tickets are available through the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or www.citadeltheatre.com.

Production photos will be available by February 6, 2023.