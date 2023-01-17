Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ROYALE Celebrates Black History Month In A Story Inspired By History

The Royale plays in the Maclab Theatre from February 4 – 19, 2023.

Jan. 17, 2023  
THE ROYALE Celebrates Black History Month In A Story Inspired By History

Inspired by the real life story of a Black boxer who became the Heavyweight Champion of the world, The Royale opens this February at The Citadel Theatre.

Inspired by the true story of Jack Johnson who won the title, The Royale follows Jay "The Sport" Jackson in the fight of his life. It is 1905, where U.S segregation laws drive a divide amongst the people. Jay Jackson wants the Heavyweight champion title but there is more at stake. Family conflict and the repercussions if he wins are all on the line as Jackson struggles to come to terms with the true impact of his fight and the violence it might incite. The Royale is a thrilling and thought-provoking reflection on the history of racism in the United States and one man's struggle for recognition.

Written by Marco Ramirez, an accomplished and acclaimed writer and producer for television who has been nominated for the Writers Guild of America and Emmy Awards for work including Sons of Anarchy, Orange Is the New Black, Fear the Walking Dead, The Defenders, and Daredevil.

The Royale is directed by André Sills, an award-winning director, actor, producer and writer. He has worked with numerous Canadian theatre companies and won a Dora Award & Toronto Theatre Critics Award for Best Actor for Master Harold"... and The Boys (The Shaw Festival).

The Royale plays in the Maclab Theatre from February 4 - 19, 2023. Tickets are available through the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or www.citadeltheatre.com.

Production photos will be available by February 6, 2023.




DEAFY Opens This January At The Citadel Photo
DEAFY Opens This January At The Citadel
A solo show written and performed by Edmonton award-winning Deaf actor, Chris Dodd starts this January.
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Captivates Edmonton Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Captivates Edmonton
Bartlett Sher’s Tony Award-winning production whisks audiences away to the humble Russian village of Anatevka.
SkirtsAfire Festival Presents Main Stage Production THE SPACE BETWEEN STARS in March Photo
SkirtsAfire Festival Presents Main Stage Production THE SPACE BETWEEN STARS in March
SkirtsAfire ihas announced their 2023 MainStage production, The Space Between Stars by local playwright, producer, and performer, Christine Lesiak. The Space Between Stars will play March 2 - 12, 2023 at the Westbury Theatre, Fringe Theatre Adventures (10330 84 Ave).
World Premiere of Marie MacDonalds FALL ON YOUR KNEES Opens Next Month Photo
World Premiere of Marie MacDonald's FALL ON YOUR KNEES Opens Next Month
This January, Canadian Stage will present the history-making two-part stage adaptation of author Ann-Marie Macdonald's internationally acclaimed and best-selling novel FALL ON YOUR KNEES, on stage at the Bluma Appel Theatre January 20 - February 5, 2023 (Media nights: January 26 (Part One) and January 27 (Part Two).

More Hot Stories For You


Shumka Raises Over $60,000 In Support Of ArtistsShumka Raises Over $60,000 In Support Of Artists
January 17, 2023

Ukrainian Shumka Dancers has announced that over $60,000 will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation Aid for Artists raised through various events, fundraising initiatives, and Shumka on Tour. 
THE ROYALE Celebrates Black History Month In A Story Inspired By HistoryTHE ROYALE Celebrates Black History Month In A Story Inspired By History
January 17, 2023

 Inspired by the real life story of a Black boxer who became the Heavyweight Champion of the world, The Royale opens this February at The Citadel Theatre.
DEAFY Opens This January At The CitadelDEAFY Opens This January At The Citadel
January 9, 2023

A solo show written and performed by Edmonton award-winning Deaf actor, Chris Dodd starts this January.
SkirtsAfire Festival Presents Main Stage Production THE SPACE BETWEEN STARS in MarchSkirtsAfire Festival Presents Main Stage Production THE SPACE BETWEEN STARS in March
January 4, 2023

SkirtsAfire ihas announced their 2023 MainStage production, The Space Between Stars by local playwright, producer, and performer, Christine Lesiak. The Space Between Stars will play March 2 - 12, 2023 at the Westbury Theatre, Fringe Theatre Adventures (10330 84 Ave).
World Premiere of Marie MacDonald's FALL ON YOUR KNEES Opens Next MonthWorld Premiere of Marie MacDonald's FALL ON YOUR KNEES Opens Next Month
December 23, 2022

This January, Canadian Stage will present the history-making two-part stage adaptation of author Ann-Marie Macdonald's internationally acclaimed and best-selling novel FALL ON YOUR KNEES, on stage at the Bluma Appel Theatre January 20 - February 5, 2023 (Media nights: January 26 (Part One) and January 27 (Part Two).
share