As part of Edmonton Fringe Theatre's 2019/2020 Off Season, StoneMarrow Theatre presents CRAVE by Sarah Kane from January 14-25, 2020 at the Backstage Theatre, 10330 84 ave Edmonton.

Written by uncompromising UK playwright Sarah Kane, Crave is a dizzying one-act story of love, loss, and desire. Four parts of a fragmented psyche spin through their obsessions about sex, violence, and relationships with brutal honesty and breathtaking poetry. Crave is a broken mirror with dozens of moments of heartbreak and doubt and love and delight. It is about connection, about sorting through the complex puzzle pieces of your mind, sharing in the hopes of moving forward. It is a shared experience of solitude. "It demands physical communion." (Financial Times)

Performed by local actors Alex Dawkins, Sarah Emslie, Samantha Jeffery, & Gabriel Richardson, Crave is directed by Sterling-nominated director Perry Gratton and choreographed by Sterling-award winning choreographer Ainsley Hillyard. Rounding out the fantastic creative team are Elise CM Jason as designer and Andrea Handal Rivera as stage manager.

Each night begins with a different live local band at 7pm; show begins at 8:00 PM; no latecomers after 8.

Warnings: Strong language, mature themes. Further info available in the ticket link.

Tickets are available online at https://tickets.fringetheatre.ca/performances.php?eventId=601:2246. All shows have "pay what you will" tickets available at the door. January 21 is a relaxed performance.





