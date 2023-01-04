Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SkirtsAfire Festival Presents Main Stage Production THE SPACE BETWEEN STARS in March

Performances run March 2 - 12, 2023 at the Westbury Theatre, Fringe Theatre.

Jan. 04, 2023  
SkirtsAfire ihas announced their 2023 MainStage production, The Space Between Stars by local playwright, producer, and performer, Christine Lesiak. The Space Between Stars will play March 2 - 12, 2023 at the Westbury Theatre, Fringe Theatre Adventures (10330 84 Ave).

When we peer into the sky, we peer into the past. An astronomer's lecture derails as she encounters the memory of her precocious son. Told with projection, live actors and puppetry, this adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic story melds astronomy, cosmology, and mythology.

The Space Between Stars is written and performed by Christine Lesiak along with Sarah Emslie and Sahl Wilkie. It is directed by Tracy Carroll with production design by Daniela Masellis, projection design by T. Erin Gruber and Rebecca Cypher, sound design by Aaron Macri, stage management by Nancy Yuen and lobby installation design by Ian Walker.

The Space Between Stars

March 2 - 4 | 7:30pm
March 5 | 1:30pm
March 7 - 11 | 7:30pm
March 12 | 1:30pm

*March 2 is a preview night
*March 7 is a Pay What You Can performance

Tickets for The Space Between Stars are $21 - $27 (+ applicable fees) and are available now through Fringe Theatre, in person at the Fringe Theatre Adventures Box Office, or by calling 780 409 1910. Group sales and special offers are also available and more info can be found at SkirtsAfire.com, or grab a Festival Pass to get the most out of their jam-packed 11 days of programming. This production is intended for adult audiences.

Founded in 2012, SkirtsAfire is Edmonton's theatre and multidisciplinary arts festival featuring women and non-binary artists who are comfortable in a space that centres the experiences of women. In conjunction with International Women's Day, their 11-day programming runs each March at various venues in Edmonton.

For more information, visit SkirtsAfire.com.




