Shumka Announces Virtual Classes For Seniors & Adults

Shumka aims to continue to expand its reach and work in the community on an ongoing basis.

Online classes have been a consistent and effective method of engaging those who are interested in what Shumka does, outside of performances and special events. From June 3 - July 8, Shumka will be hosting six Seniors Can Shumka, Silver Swans, and the new White Swans classes online. The sessions can be done in a small, confined area and will introduce new exercises and provide the opportunity to do a solo dance. Registration for each program is $60 for a 6-week session.



To register please call 780-455-9559 or email june.eeles@shumka.com

White Swans is a ballet class for adults who have previously danced but haven't stepped back in the studio in years. Classes will consist of a barre and centre work that can be done within the space of own's home. This program is based on the very popular Silver Swans RAD ballet program.



Shumka's Silver Swans is an opportunity for adults of all ages to enjoy safe and inclusive ballet and movement classes, and to experience firsthand the benefits of dance in improving health and well being.



Seniors Can Shumka has been a success since it began in 2016, offering seniors an opportunity to enjoy Ukrainian music and movement in a weekly program of fun and fitness. Snacks and online socializing follow, and the seniors finish the program by learning and performing their own dance online. All levels of mobility are accepted and accommodated.

Classes are taught by Shumka's Creative Director and RAD Silver Swans Licensed Instructor, Tasha Orysiuk.

Silver Swans

Wednesdays: June 3 - July 8, 2020

9:30-10:30am



Seniors Can Shumka!

Wednesdays: June 3 - July 8, 2020

10:45 - 11:45am



White Swans

Tuesdays: June 2 - July 7, 2020

7:00 - 8:00pm

Shumka means "whirlwind," a powerful display of artistry, energy and emotion through dance. Through their 60-year history, and after decades of performances near and far, the whirlwind has truly brought Ukrainian-Canadian heritage to the world and community together.



"These are trying times but we also know our community wants to see Shumka survive these hardships and come out stronger than ever", says Executive Director Darka Tarnawsky. "If you are someone who is able to consider a gift of support rest assured your generosity will go a long way to keep the whirlwind moving. Consider supporting Shumka in this time of uncertainty. For as little as $25 per month, you can help us keep our boots moving!"

Even though the whirlwind is currently on pause, Shumka remains committed to doing everything they can to continue serving the community while supporting their dedicated dancers, instructors, and staff who are all part of preserving the Shumka legacy. From regular online rehearsals involving 50 dancers in homes around the Edmonton area, to video dance instruction custom-made for each Shumka School dance class; to choreography and craft challenges for young Ukrainian dancers across the globe; from complimentary access to video of past Shumka productions, to our upcoming Ukrainian dance workshops open to this new online world we live in, they are adapting their programming to the unique situation of today. It is as close as they can get to "the real thing," but knowing it isn't the same. Shumka has temporarily postponed its Spring 2020 Shumka 60 On Tour dates until Fall 2020.

