SHUMKA ON TOUR Returns to Three Canadian Cities  This Fall

After a successful spring tour, Shumka on Tour returns this fall for performances in three cities: Mississauga (September 23-24), Edmonton (October 7) and Calgary (October 15).



The performance in Edmonton is one show only, by popular demand, at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Tickets start at $25 and are available at shumka.com.



Celebrating Shumka's legacy as one of the most exciting dance companies in Canada, Shumka on Tour will feature four works including Shumka's whimsical Mosquito's Wedding, a true feast for the eyes and a love story with a message that all we need is love; Shumka's most recent film project - Promised Land - recognizing the 130th Anniversary of Ukrainian immigration to Canada; Echoes of Hopak, a salute to the past through a celebration of Shumka's signature work; and My Yeh/We Are, a moving dance tribute to the conflict in Ukraine dedicated to long-time Shumka composer, Yuri Shevchenko who passed away in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 23.

"This show was conceived and created over the last number of years during a very different time than we are currently experiencing," says Senior Creative Director, Leslie Sereda. "And yet within this work there are themes of peace, love and acceptance that seem more important today than they did yesterday."

Join Shumka to celebrate the art and culture that is the heart of their homeland. There will also be opportunities to donate to Humanitarian Aid for Artists in Ukraine.