Review: THE GLACE BAY MINERS' MUSEUM Haunts Edmonton

Margaret MacNeil is no stranger to tragedy. Born and raised within eyesight of Glace Bay's treacherous coal mines, she is haunted by the loss of her miner father and by the poorly regulated industry's effects on her community. Despite her blossoming romance with a musically inclined war veteran and living in a tight-knit household, Margaret's days become increasingly fraught as money and other resources grow scarcer and scarcer.

The Glace Bay Miners' Museum, a 1996 drama by Wendy Lil, opens the 2022/2023 season at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre. Though steeped in the turbulent coal mining history of Cape Breton Island, the play shines with heartfelt emotion and dry humour. Under Anne Marie Suczs' direction, the exceptional cast of five beautifully brings their complex characters to life.

As 20-some-protagonist Margaret MacNeil, Katie Corrigan delivers a captivating and unforgettable performance. Corrigan masters everything from her character's expressions to Margaret's lilting Maritime accent. From the moment Corrigan first appears onstage, the audience is swept up in the feisty Margaret's plight, exuding palpable glee as her romance unfolds and sorrow as she is once again plunged into hardship. Corrigan shares impeccable chemistry with co-star Justin Deveau, who effortlessly brings Margaret's new love, Neil Currie, to life. Deveau delivers a charming and often humorous portrayal of the rough-around-the-edges but exuberant war veteran, garnering big laughs as Neil serenades Margaret with 6 a.m. bagpipe music. In perhaps the production's most heartwarming scene, Neil brings tears to the eyes of Margaret's non-verbal grandfather (dale Wilson).

Though Margaret and Neil's relationship often takes centre stage, the couple's bond with Margaret's family are equally beautiful to behold. Margaret is often the first in her household to relay her grandfather's written thoughts, many of which add humour or provide insight. Margaret's mother, Catherine, is brought to life by Susanne Ritchie while Margaret's contentious but compassionate brother, Ian, is portrayed by Chris Gaertner. Whether speaking, singing, or sitting in silence, each performer maintains a strong stage presence and paints a compelling portrait of a person determined to persevere.

The characters' world is further brought to life by a dark but cozy backdrop featuring the MacNeils' living room. Joan Hawkins' set brims with striking details including a pale blue and pink floral-patterned dressing screen and towering shelves brimming with mining equipment. Though it does not include any mining scenes, these tools never leave nor re-enter the house when Ian goes between working in the mines and home life. However, in the production's latter half, these displays take centre stage as the plot takes a sudden macabre turn. Though The Glace Bay Miners' Museum entails bleak subject matter throughout it, the second act's unexpectedly gruesome element redefines the character involved. Despite this eerie plot twist, the production whisks Edmonton audiences away to a grim but cautiously hopeful chapter of Canadian history.

The Glace Bay Miners' Museum runs at the Walterdale Theatre until October 29.

Image: Poster designed by Andie for the Walterdale Theatre