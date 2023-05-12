Review: PRISON DANCER is the Spectacular Grand Finale of The Citadel's 2022/2023 Season

The 90-minute musical lights up the Citadel's Shoctor Theatre until May 28.

In 2007, a video of 1,500 prison inmates dancing to Michael Jackson's Thriller took the Internet by storm. PRISON DANCER, an energetic new musical by Romeo Candido and Carmen de Jesus, takes audiences inside the grimy cells and bleak courtyards of one of the Philippines's most notorious prisons. Featuring music by Romeo Candido and choreography by Julio Fuentes, the production illuminates the humanity of the prisoners and the positive impact of the inmates' daily dances.

Early in the show, we meet prison newcomer, Christian (Darren Dyhengco). Shortly after his arrival, the prison's larger-than-life new warden (Jovanni Sy), starts overseeing the prisoners' rigorous daily marches. One day, Christian's fellow inmate, Lola (Julio Fuentes), embellishes their own rigid steps with a flashy impromptu dance moves. The warden notices, and an idea sparks in his mind: to have the prisoners dance instead of march. Days later, he encounters YouTube, a shiny new video-sharing website, for the first time. Excited by his discovery, he films the prisoners' new dance regimens, uploads the videos, and gleefully watches as millions of views pour in.

Every member of the twelve-person, all-Filipino cast is a bonafide triple threat. The vibrant full company ensemble numbers radiate star quality and are especially exciting to watch. Though not all the lyrics are particularly memorable, the often-catchy music is one of the production's many high notes. It blends toe-tapping pop music with the pizzazz of upbeat Broadway showtunes, resulting in a score that is both eclectic and appealing.

As protagonist, Christian, Dyhengco charms with vocals fit for a Disney prince. As Christian's visiting girlfriend, Cherish, Diana Del Rosario showcases an impressive belt voice and strong chemistry with Dyhengco. Supporting characters Juicy (Renell Doneza) and Milky (Pierre Angelo Bayuga) earn big laughs, as does Chariz Faulmino in the role of a comically expressive prison guard. But it is queen bee, Lola, who steals the scene every time they step onstage. Julio Fuentes dazzles in the demanding role, making it look all too easy to perform intricate dance sequences in glittery silver high heels.

Though we never learn why most of the characters were jailed, it is still easy to sympathize with them. Seeing how the daily dance routines instill hope in the prisoners is beautiful to witness. Audiences will be delighted by PRISON DANCER's unconventional subject matter, humour, and heart. The 90-minute musical lights up the Citadel's Shoctor Theatre until May 28.

Photo by Nanc Price for The Citadel Theatre's production of Prison Dancer (2023), featuring Renell Doneza, Byron Flores, Josh Capulong, Julio Fuentes, Daren Dyhengco and Pierre Angelo Bayuga.




