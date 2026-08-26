MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to Open Citadel Theatre's 2026/27 Season

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The classic murder mystery, based on the original story by Agatha Christie and adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, will open the Citadel's 2026/27 Season this September.

Agatha Christie's greatest literary whodunnit comes to the stage. Detective Hercule Poirot has boarded the luxurious Orient Express along with a cabin full of mysterious characters from the beautiful Countess and boastful Mrs. Hubbard to the brash Colonel Arbuthnot and aristocratic Princess Dragomiroff. After a shocking murder in the night, the legendary detective must use his keen eye and attention for detail to gather the evidence and solve the case to catch the murderer in their midst. Along the way he uncovers secrets, clues, motives, and hidden identities in this story of revenge and justice.

The protagonist and famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot is “a psychological detective, and indeed Orient Express is a masterful lesson in human behaviour,” says director Kelly Thornton, Artistic Director of the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre. Internationally acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig's adaptation of the famed novel is a co-production with Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, which finished its run in Winnipeg this past February. Citadel audiences may recognize Ludwig from the 2016/17 Season musical, Crazy For You. While some Winnipeg-based cast members are making their Citadel debuts including Donna Fletcher as Helen Hubbard, Citadel audiences may recognize Alex Poch-Goldin (Network) playing Hercule Poirot and John Ullyatt (Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, Scrooge in A Christmas Carol), playing Constantine Bouc.

The set, designed by Brian Perchaluk, features a breathtaking train car that will transport audiences to the snowy mountains of eastern Europe. Audiences can also look forward to costume designs by Joseph Abetria (Life of Pi) and lighting design by Hugh Conacher, who recently received an award for Outstanding Lighting Design at the 2026 Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Awards.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. and plays in the Shoctor Theatre September 19 – October 11, 2026. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling Box Office at 780.425.1820.

The Pay What You Choose in person night will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2026. Pay What You Choose is presented by Alberta Blue Cross and more information can be found at citadeltheatre.com.

There is one Accessible Performance happening on Saturday, October 10, 2026 (Sensory Informed and Captioned). More information can be found at citadetheatre.com/accessibility.

CAST

Jill Agopsowicz - Mary Debenham

Rodrigo Beilfuss - Michel the Conductor, Headwaiter

Daniel Briere - Colonel Arbuthnot

Donna Fletcher - Helen Hubbard

Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks - Countess Andrenyi

Kristin Johnston - The Nanny

Tom Keenan - Hector MacQueen

Ian Leung - Samuel Rachett

Alex Poch-Goldin - Hercule Poirot

RobYn Slade - Greta Ohlsson

Davina Stewart - Princess Dragomiroff

John Ullyatt - Constantine Bouc

UNDERSTUDIES

Daniel Briere - Constantine Bouc , Hector MacQueen, Samuel Rachett

Donna Fletcher - Princess Dragomiroff

Kristin Johnston - Greta Ohlsson, Countess Andrenyi, Helen Hubbard

Ian Leung - Hercule Poirot, Michel the Conductor/Headwaiter, Colonel Arbuthnot

RobYn Slade - Mary Debenham, The Nanny

CREATIVE TEAM

Kelly Thornton - Director

Brian Perchaluk - Set Designer*

Joseph Abetria - Costume Designer

Hugh Conacher - Lighting Designer*

Dave Clarke - Sound Designer

April Viczko - Associate Lighting Designer*

Jacquie Loewen - Fight Director

Sharon Bajer - Intimacy Director

Jane Gooderham - Dialect Coach

Tom Keenan - Fight Captain

Donna Fletcher - Intimacy Captain

Chase Winnicky - Assistant Director (Edmonton)

Ava Darrach-Gagnon - Assistant Director (Winnipeg)

Katherine Hochman - Assistant Costume Designer

Victor Snaith Hernandez - Assistant Lighting Designer

Katie Hoppa - Stage Manager

Christine Leroux - Assistant Stage Manager

Sarah Austin - Apprentice Stage Manager

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