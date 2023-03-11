Review: GISELLE Haunts Edmonton at The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Since its 1841 Paris debut, the ghostly love story, Giselle, has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world. We first meet the idealistic title character in her bucolic medieval German village, where the plentiful grape harvest is being celebrated. Despite Giselle's delicate heart condition, she is determined to join the revellers and dance with a handsome stranger. However, what begins as a joyful evening eventually turns sour. She not only learns that her new love interest is a count but that he is already promised to another woman. Overcome with shock and further weakened by her infirmity, Giselle dies in her stupefied lover's arms. Soon after, her spirit joins the ranks of the wilis, a group of lovelorn, forest-dwelling female ghosts who terrorize any man unfortunate enough to cross their paths.

In Alberta Ballet's atmospheric production, five different dancers share the role of Giselle throughout the show's run. Among these seasoned ballerinas is the company's principal dancer, Heather Dornian. Her performance as Giselle is truly a delight to watch. Dornian's every move and facial expression beautifully convey the complex range of her characters' emotions. She completely disappears into the iconic role, endearing herself to the audience from the moment she steps onstage. Starring opposite Dornian is Aaron Anker as Albrecht, the disguised nobleman. The two performers share palpable chemistry and are lovely and heartbreaking to watch together.

Jennifer Gibson also stands out as Myrtha, the Queen of the Wilis. During her luminous, emotionally fraught performance, Gibson nearly floats across the stage in her white tulle dress. She is an emotive storyteller who especially shines during Myrtha's intricate solos. Along with Dornian, Gibson is joined in Act II by the rest of the mournful, tulle clad Wilis. In stark contrast to Act I's bucolic peasant village, the second act's moonlit forest clearing is bathed in a frosty glow and backed by a starkly beautiful adjacent field. The ballet's latter half is so atmospheric that you can almost feel the icy sting of the autumn night.

Seasoned dance lovers and newcomers to Giselle's haunting tale will be swept away by this lyrical production. Edmonton audiences only have until March 11 to experience this stunning version of the beloved classic.

Image by Eluvier Acosta, featuring Alison Perhach and Alberta Ballet artists.