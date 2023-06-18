Review: FLIGHT Soars at Concordia University's Robert Tegler Hall

The show’s final boarding call is on June 18.  

By: Jun. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: Chamber Opera MANSFIELD PARK Opens Nuova Vocal Arts' 2023 Festival Photo 2 Review: Chamber Opera MANSFIELD PARK Opens Nuova Vocal Arts' 2023 Festival
Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Annual Ukrainian Vintage Fair, June 24 Photo 3 Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Annual Ukrainian Vintage Fair, June 24
BLACK RAINBOW Art Show Comes to The Code YEG Warehouse Photo 4 BLACK RAINBOW Art Show Comes to The Code YEG Warehouse

Review: FLIGHT Soars at Concordia University's Robert Tegler Hall

Iranian refugee, Mehran Karimi Nasseri, lived in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport for an astonishing 18 years. After fleeing his native country in the wake of his dangerous political activism, Nasseri safely arrived in France only for his suitcase containing his I.D. and passport to be stolen. Rather than risk arrest and deportation by entering Paris, he chose the precarious shelter of one of the world’s busiest airports. 

Jonathan Dove’s 1988 opera, FLIGHT, re-imagines Nasseri’s unthinkable circumstances and intertwines them with the plights of fictional airline passengers. In Nuova Vocal Arts’ ambitious production, countertenor, Michael Shoaf, takes on the daunting role inspired by Nasseri. Aptly referred to as The Refugee, the character dozes among the terminals’ stiff seats and charms initially annoyed passengers into giving him money for food. Shoaf is both humorous and heartbreaking in the role. He showcases rich, expressive vocals and often animated facial expressions that further amplify the character’s emotions. 

Spanning a tumultuous afternoon and evening, the production also features several other larger-than-life characters. Two different couples arrive for two consecutive flights and a glamorous middle-aged divorcee anxiously awaits the arrival of her much younger fiancé's plane. Two airport staff members make no effort to disguise their romantic relationship while a formidable immigration officer periodically walks by, sending The Refugee scrambling for a hiding place. All the while, the lively offstage orchestra accompanies the outstanding cast. 

The eccentric characters include three different couples: the Portugal-bound Bill and Tina (Graeme Linton and Sabrina Di Battista), the unnamed soon-to-be expats and expectant parents (Ashley Schneberger and Gabriel Klassen), and overly amorous flight attendants (played by Christian Matta and Charlotte Forknall). Joining them is the pining unnamed divorcee (Simone Lemieux) and the Controller (Ella Jonas Farlinger), an angelic-voiced figment of The Refugee’s imagination and his only constant companion. The agitated travellers' antics are endlessly entertaining and the dynamic between The Refugee and Controller infuses the show with further poignancy.

FLIGHT’s unusual premise calls for an unconventional performance space, and Concordia University’s Robert Tegler Hall is just that. Instead of an auditorium, the production takes place on the building’s first floor. The makeshift stage area features stiff banks of airport chairs, a sign-in-desk, and a giant screen listing departures and arrivals. The audience sits in rows of chairs facing the stage and in tiered seats at the back of the room, creating director, Kim Mattice Wanat’s, desired effect of replicating an airport terminal. 

This humorous, heartfelt production defies the age-old stereotypes of what opera is. Its modern setting and comedy render it the perfect gateway to the traditionally upper-crust art form and will appeal to adults of all ages. FLIGHT is a truly world-class production that will linger with audiences for a long time. 

The show’s final boarding call is on June 18.  

Photo Credit: Nuova Vocal Arts 




RELATED STORIES - Edmonton

1
BLACK RAINBOW Art Show Comes to The Code YEG Warehouse Photo
BLACK RAINBOW Art Show Comes to The Code YEG Warehouse

Edmonton's KO Dance Projects presents Black Rainbow, an art presentation with new kinetic sculptures by local experimental dance artist KO, with live music by Will Scott Band for three shows only at 8:00 p.m. June 29 to July 1 from The Code YEG Warehouse at 11602 119 Street NW.

2
Review: Chamber Opera MANSFIELD PARK Opens Nuova Vocal Arts 2023 Festival Photo
Review: Chamber Opera MANSFIELD PARK Opens Nuova Vocal Arts' 2023 Festival

Directed by Brian Deedrick, the production features an impressive cast and intricate Georgian costumes.

3
Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Annual Ukrainian Vintage Fair, June 24 Photo
Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Annual Ukrainian Vintage Fair, June 24

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) annual and popular Ukrainian Vintage Fair returns to their Gallery & Artisan Boutique on Saturday June 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

4
SkirtsAfire Festival Announces New Artistic Producer Photo
SkirtsAfire Festival Announces New Artistic Producer

SkirtsAfire has announced the new Artistic Producer of the festival, Amanda Goldberg. Over the next year, Amanda will work alongside the outgoing Artistic Director, Annette Loiselle, in preparation for the 2024 festival.

From This Author - Sarah Dussome

Review: Chamber Opera MANSFIELD PARK Opens Nuova Vocal Arts' 2023 FestivalReview: Chamber Opera MANSFIELD PARK Opens Nuova Vocal Arts' 2023 Festival
Previews: Rising Sun Theatre Presents WE GOT RHYTHM! at Edmonton's Nina Haggerty Centre For The ArtsPreviews: Rising Sun Theatre Presents WE GOT RHYTHM! at Edmonton's Nina Haggerty Centre For The Arts
Review: Drama-Thriller ANAHITA'S REPUBLIC Sheds Light on the Ongoing Women's Movements in IranReview: Drama-Thriller ANAHITA'S REPUBLIC Sheds Light on the Ongoing Women's Movements in Iran
Review: PRISON DANCER is the Spectacular Grand Finale of The Citadel's 2022/2023 SeasonReview: PRISON DANCER is the Spectacular Grand Finale of The Citadel's 2022/2023 Season

Videos

Video: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video Video: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

Edmonton SHOWS

Recommended For You