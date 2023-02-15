Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Opens This March At The Citadel Theatre

Pride and Prejudice plays in the Maclab Theatre March 11 until April 2, 2023.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Adapted by playwright Kate Hamill from the novel by Jane Austen, this classic romance returns to The Citadel with some surprisingly comedic twists.

This retelling is a playful and comedic romp through Austen's great romantic tale, filled with bright costumes, music and characters that flip the script in more ways than one! The tale follows the clever and independent-willed Elizabeth Bennet who has no thoughts of marriage, unlike her sisters and overzealous mother, but the arrival of the enigmatic Mr. Darcy may change all of that. As they navigate regency era expectations and societal obstacles, they must learn to overcome their pride to find their happy ending.

This play is directed by The Citadel's Associate Artistic Director, Mieko Ouchi. Ouchi recently directed A Brimful of Asha in 2020 and her play The Silver Arrow premiered on the Maclab stage in 2017. Mieko says she felt a personal connection to the story and to Austen since she first read the novel as a teen. "In Jane Austen, I found a kindred spirit. A writer who forced her characters to confront the enormous walls that we put in the way of ourselves, like pride, like prejudice, and who showed them, and us, that love and connection will find cracks, grow into them like vines and pry you apart to reveal us at our most vulnerable and human."

Kate Hamill is an actress and one of the most produced playwrights in America. Her unique, theatrical adaptations of Sense and Sensibility, Little Women and Vanity Fair have been produced throughout North America and internationally.

