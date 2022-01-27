PETER PAN GOES WRONG Announced At The Citadel Theatre

Starting in February, a production of carefully choreographed comedic mayhem brings new meaning to the phrase 'the show must go on.'

Preparations are underway for the Citadel's production of Mischief's riotous spin on a timeless classic Peter Pan Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer. The tale follows the journey of the Cornley Drama Society as they attempt to mount a production of J.M. Barrie's classic tale, Peter Pan, but anything that can go wrong, well, does. This high-energy comedy provides endless laughs and entertainment as they battle technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes, with actors and props falling left, right and centre, and absolutely nothing seems to be going right. Will they ever make it to Neverland?

Award-winning UK director Adam Meggido leads an all-Canadian cast including Citadel favourites: April Banigan (A Christmas Carol, The Silver Arrow), Jamie Cavanagh (Romeo and Juliet, A Christmas Carol), Oscar Derkx (As You Like It, A Christmas Carol), Andrew Macdonald-Smith (Matlida, Crazy for You) and Belinda Cornish (A Christmas Carol).

Originally planned for the 2019/2020 Citadel season, the production was delayed due to the pandemic. We are extremely excited to finally be able to showcase this smash hit. Navigating an international production during this time has had its challenges, but Artistic Director Daryl Cloran says it will be well worth the wait, "The Citadel is presenting the North American premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong. It is an exciting chance for Edmonton audiences to see this incredible production before any other audiences in Canada or the US. It is a thrilling partnership and a testament to the international reputation of the Citadel, and our fantastic audiences!"

Peter Pan Goes Wrong was originally presented in the West End by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence and has since been nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. This production is presented by arrangement with Mischief Theatre Worldwide and in association with the Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver, BC).

Peter Pan Goes Wrong plays in the Shoctor Theatre February 26 - March 20, 2022. Tickets are available now at 780.425.1820 through our Box Office or online at citadeltheatre.com.