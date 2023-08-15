Ouvrir comes to Ballet Edmonton in October. Performances run October 13 & 14, 2023.

Gioconda Barbuto

Gioconda is an internationally esteemed Italian-Canadian dancer and choreographer based in Vancouver. She was a long-time member of Les Grands Ballets Canadien and Nederlands Dans Theater. Recognized by many for her exceptional versatility and magnetism as a performer and soloist, she boldly embodied work by the most influential ballet and contemporary choreographers of the past few centuries. Barbuto has made many notable contributions to the Canadian contemporary dance milieu.

Ethan Colangelo *World Premiere

Born and raised in Toronto, Ethan is an alumnus of The Juilliard School where he received the Hector Zaraspe Prize for Choreographic Promise. As a choreographer he has presented his work at the Baryshnikov Arts Center, Festival des Arts de Saint-Sauveur, Juilliard’s Choreographic Honors Showcases, APAP 2018, Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Colangelo was also one of ten choreographers selected for the Copenhagen International Choreography Competition in 2018 and in 2021. Colangelo is increasingly in demand as a creator and a voice to watch.