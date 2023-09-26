Northern Light Theatre to Begin 2023-2024 Season With A PHOENIX TOO FREQUENT

A Phoenix Too Frequent starts on October 5 and runs until October 21 at Studio Theatre in the ATB Arts Barns.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Northern Light Theatre to Begin 2023-2024 Season With A PHOENIX TOO FREQUENT

Northern Light Theatre will begin it's new 2023-2024 season with a romantic comedy told in only their unique, beautiful, and subversive style. A Phoenix Too Frequent starts on October 5 and runs until October 21 at Studio Theatre in the ATB Arts Barns. Tickets are on sale now and start at $37. Subscriptions for the season including special pricing for students are still available. "We're presenting a gorgeous comedy from the 1940s we originally produced at NLT in 1978 and remains relevant today, says NLT Artistic Director Trevor Schmidt. "Our company focuses on women's stories and Christopher Fry's timeless play centres on the widow's journey. I'm very excited to have three amazing actors working to bring this story to the stage while making their debuts with us, including Edmonton playright and former Artistic Associate Ellen Chorley."

A Phoenix Too Frequent is a comic version of the once well-known tale of the “Widow of Ephesus” told in Petronius' “Satyricon”. The Widow, here named Dynamene, has vowed to starve herself to death in the tomb of her husband Virilius. Her faithful servant Doto, with seemingly nothing else to do, has decided to follow her mistress into death. The situation becomes complicated when a Roman soldier, Tegeus, guarding six recently hanged prisoners, follows the light into the tomb and finds the women. His admiration for Dynamene's faithfulness soon turns to love while Dynamene is torn between her vow and the possibility of new life.

A Phoenix Too Frequent features Julia van Dam as Dynamene; Brennan Campbell as Tegeus; and Ellen Chorley as Doto.

The creative team includes Director and Costume Designer Trevor Schmidt, Lighting Designer Larissa Poho, Set Designer Alison Yanota, Sound Designer Amelia Chan, Stage Manager Liz Allison-Jorde, Production Manager Chris Hicks.

Northern Light Theatre's 2023-2024 Season - Under The Same Moon: Romance, Rage and Rituals features three plays taking place under the same moon albeit at different times and locations- ancient Rome, modern day Minnesota, and a strange, cursed town called Black Falls.




