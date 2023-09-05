Little Shop Of Horrors comes to The Citadel Theatre in October. Performances run October 21 – November 19, 2023. The musical features a Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman with Music by Alan Menken, based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith. It is Directed by Ashlie Corcoran.

The musical was originally produced by The WPA Theatre (Kyle Renick, Producing Director) and originally produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City by The WPA Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh and The Shubert Organization

A sci-fi comedy musical about the meek and bumbling assistant of a struggling floral shop who happens upon a strange new plant that causes business to boom. But when the plant starts to speak, promising fame and fortune, he finds the plant also develops an unquenchable thirst for human blood. One of the longest running Off-Broadway shows, Little Shop of Horrors has an electrifying, 60s inspired, pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.