Students from J. Percy Page High School in Edmonton have taken their music class virtual! Although schools are closed, these students were still able to write and record a song and music video.

From ukeleles, to guitars, to boxes of macaroni, the music class came together to perform an original song titled 'A New Life' with lyrics written by student Zinnia Jibran.

Watch their video below!





