Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY

Made In Italy plays in the Shoctor Theatre January 6 – 28, 2024.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Delights Edmonton Photo 1 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Delights Edmonton
Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' Signature Artist Series for December Stars Next Photo 2 Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' Signature Artist Series for December Stars Next Week
Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY Photo 3 Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY

Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY

This tour-de-force solo show is packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters, playing at the Citadel Theatre this January.

A tale of an Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s, caught between two worlds and determined to make his mark. Winner of both the Sterling Award (Edmonton) and Jessie Award (Vancouver) for Outstanding Comedic Performance, this is a fun, heartfelt coming of age story about a kid with the heart of Rocky Balboa and the moves (and hair!) of John Travolta.

Directed by Citadel Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran, this production is written by and starring Edmonton-based artist Farren Timoteo. Timoteo, known to Citadel audiences as Frankie Valli in last season’s Jersey Boys, has performed Made In Italy at theatres across Canada which features everything from Italian arias to Disco dancing (choreographed by Laura Krewski.)

Made In Italy plays in the Shoctor Theatre January 6 – 28, 2024. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.

Pay What You Choose performances, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, take place on January 7 and 13. More information can be found on our website.

CREATIVE TEAM

Farren Timoteo - Playwright

Daryl Cloran - Director

Laura Krewski - Choreographer

Cory Sincennes - Set Designer

Cindy Wiebe - Costume Designer

Celeste English - Lighting Designer

Conor Moore - Original Lighting Designer

Whittyn Jason - Associate Lighting Designer

Mishelle Cuttler - Sound Designer

Amanda Goldberg - Assistant Director

Christine Leroux - Stage Manager

Davis Shewchuk - Apprentice Stage Manager




RELATED STORIES - Edmonton

1
Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY Photo
Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY

This tour-de-force solo show is packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters, playing at the Citadel Theatre this January.

2
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Delights Edmonton Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Delights Edmonton

There is no time like the present to ring in the holiday season! David van Belle's heartwarming adaptation of A Christmas Carol once again lights up the Citadel's intimate Maclab Theatre. Set against the backdrop of a post- World War II city, the production brims with festive tunes including It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, White Christmas, and It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. 

3
Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Signature Artist Series for December  Photo
Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' Signature Artist Series for December Stars Next Week

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' (ACUA) monthly Signature Artist Series for December starts Friday December 8 and runs until Saturday December 23. The series features Ukrainian artists' work on display in ACUA's public viewing gallery at 10554 110 Street, Unit 100 during regular gallery hours. The Opening Night Reception is Friday December 8.

4
Review: HADESTOWN Captivates Edmonton Photo
Review: HADESTOWN Captivates Edmonton

Amaya Braganza and J. Antonio Rodriguez star in this haunting, jazz-infused musical.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
View all Videos

Edmonton SHOWS

Recommended For You