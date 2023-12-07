Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY

This tour-de-force solo show is packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters, playing at the Citadel Theatre this January.

A tale of an Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s, caught between two worlds and determined to make his mark. Winner of both the Sterling Award (Edmonton) and Jessie Award (Vancouver) for Outstanding Comedic Performance, this is a fun, heartfelt coming of age story about a kid with the heart of Rocky Balboa and the moves (and hair!) of John Travolta.

Directed by Citadel Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran, this production is written by and starring Edmonton-based artist Farren Timoteo. Timoteo, known to Citadel audiences as Frankie Valli in last season’s Jersey Boys, has performed Made In Italy at theatres across Canada which features everything from Italian arias to Disco dancing (choreographed by Laura Krewski.)

Made In Italy plays in the Shoctor Theatre January 6 – 28, 2024. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.

Pay What You Choose performances, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, take place on January 7 and 13. More information can be found on our website.

CREATIVE TEAM

Farren Timoteo - Playwright

Daryl Cloran - Director

Laura Krewski - Choreographer

Cory Sincennes - Set Designer

Cindy Wiebe - Costume Designer

Celeste English - Lighting Designer

Conor Moore - Original Lighting Designer

Whittyn Jason - Associate Lighting Designer

Mishelle Cuttler - Sound Designer

Amanda Goldberg - Assistant Director

Christine Leroux - Stage Manager

Davis Shewchuk - Apprentice Stage Manager