Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY

Made In Italy plays in the Shoctor Theatre January 6 – 28, 2024.
POPULAR
This tour-de-force solo show is packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters, playing at the Citadel Theatre this January.
A tale of an Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s, caught between two worlds and determined to make his mark. Winner of both the Sterling Award (Edmonton) and Jessie Award (Vancouver) for Outstanding Comedic Performance, this is a fun, heartfelt coming of age story about a kid with the heart of Rocky Balboa and the moves (and hair!) of John Travolta.
Directed by Citadel Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran, this production is written by and starring Edmonton-based artist Farren Timoteo. Timoteo, known to Citadel audiences as Frankie Valli in last season’s Jersey Boys, has performed Made In Italy at theatres across Canada which features everything from Italian arias to Disco dancing (choreographed by Laura Krewski.)
Made In Italy plays in the Shoctor Theatre January 6 – 28, 2024. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.
Pay What You Choose performances, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, take place on January 7 and 13. More information can be found on our website.
Farren Timoteo - Playwright
Daryl Cloran - Director
Laura Krewski - Choreographer
Cory Sincennes - Set Designer
Cindy Wiebe - Costume Designer
Celeste English - Lighting Designer
Conor Moore - Original Lighting Designer
Whittyn Jason - Associate Lighting Designer
Mishelle Cuttler - Sound Designer
Amanda Goldberg - Assistant Director
Christine Leroux - Stage Manager
Davis Shewchuk - Apprentice Stage Manager