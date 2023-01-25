Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edmonton's International BeerFest Returns This March

This is Edmonton's longest-running Beer Festival, featuring over 120 breweries, merchants and food vendors. 

Jan. 25, 2023  

Edmonton's International BeerFest will return in all its glory, March 24 & 25 at the Edmonton Convention Centre (9797 Jasper Ave NW). This is Edmonton's longest-running Beer Festival, featuring over 120 breweries, merchants and food vendors.

After two decades, thousands of guests, and countless kegs, the Edmonton International BeerFest is now the largest beer festival in western Canada. Toasting to tradition and celebrating what is new and exciting in Beer, BeerFesters immerse themselves in beer culture, history, and traditions while enjoying live entertainment, local cuisine, educational classes, demonstrations, and workshops.

BeerFest features over 300 imported, domestic and craft beers, plus wine, cider and spirits for sampling. BeerFest boasts the largest selection of international beers at one festival in Alberta, plus local favourites including Blindman Brewing (Lacombe), Endeavour Brewing (St. Albert), Bent Stick Brewing (Edmonton) and Folding Mountain Brewing (Jasper East).

Tickets for BeerFest start at $23 and are available through internationalbeerfest.com. A variety of ticket packages including VIP Access BeerGod passes, Weekend passes and Ale passes are also available. Existing tickets from the postponed 2020 event will be honoured for the rescheduled 2023 dates without any reissuing or new tickets needed. This is an 18 + event.

For more information, visit internationalbeerfest.com.

