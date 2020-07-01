Edmonton's Citadel Theatre Continues Virtual Industry Sessions

Edmonton's Citadel Theatre continues their virtual Industry Sessions on Monday, July 6, according to the Citadel Theatre.

As the Citadel Theatre stated on their site, "the Citadel's Industry Session Series is an opportunity for artists to learn from the industry's top voices at home and across the globe. The series will feature an internationally renowned theatre-maker leading a session on a topic they are passionate about - sharing their expertise and opening a window to their work. Join us online for instruction, questions, exercises, conversation, and more!"

The upcoming schedule is listed below:

July 6 - Toward a Wholistic Scenography: Synthesizing the Elements of Theatre Making (with Lorenzo Savoini)

July 13 - Manifesting Performance (with Daniel MacIvor

July 20 - The Politics and Poetry of Queer Theatre (with Evalyn Parry and Tawiah Ben M'Carthy)

July 27 - Theatre Machine: an introspection into the concept of writing for the international stage (with Nassim Soleimanpour

Check out more information from their Instagram page below or visit their site HERE.

