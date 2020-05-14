Edmonton Brother-Sister Duo Release New Song About Cherishing Family

Brother-sister duo The Reklaws have a released a new song about cherishing family titled "Where I'm From," CTV News reported.

Jenna and Stuart Walker are from Cambridge, Ontario, and grew up in a large family. The group, which has won their fair share of Canadian Country Music Awards, debated on releasing the song during the current outbreak, but felt that the song's message was especially poignant now.

Listen to 'Where I'm From' by The Reklaws below!





