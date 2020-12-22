'Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête' to Take Place This February

After a radical reinvention, Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête comes out of hibernation in February, 2021. Back for a 14th rendition in the heart of Alberta Avenue, and now including Borden Park, this year's theme is Fiddle & Fables.

Embrace the cold northern climate by enjoying artistic panache, cultural stories, and virtual workshops.

"In this global crisis, people are constantly searching for a glimmer of hope," says Christy Morin, Executive Director of Arts on the Ave. "This year's winter experience, although quite different, will continue to encompass the beauty and enchantment of winter. Alberta Avenue will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland instilling the magic and joy we have felt the last thirteen years."

"WinterCity Edmonton is excited to hear that Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Fête will continue this winter, says Winter City Planner Isla Tanaka. "They've done an excellent job for the past 13 years with embracing winter and encouraging Edmontonians to get outside, celebrate our culture, and play in the snow. We know they have faced greater challenges this year, but they've risen to the occasion. Grab your snow gear, a mask, and head to this socially-distanced festival this winter! Please check all provincial COVID-19 restrictions before going."

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête is a free family event uniting Ukrainian, Franco-Albertan, Franco-African, First Nations, Chinese, Latin American, and Acadian/East Coast communities to taste, share and experience the Olde New Year.

Deep Freeze features a variety of free activities, including live music, world cuisine, dance, wagon rides, ice games, storytelling, giant ice slide, maker workshops, fireworks, an artisan market and gallery, and much more.