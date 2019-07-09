DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Play at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Edmonton, you will be found Feb. 11-16, 2020 as Broadway Blockbuster hit, Dear Evan Hansen, plays at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News calls this bold new musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."

The musical features a book by Steven Levenson, words and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, direction by Michael Greif and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

The creative team is further rounded out by Danny Mefford (Choreographer), David Korins (Scenic Designer), Peter Nigrini (Projection Designer), Emily Rebholz (Costume Designer), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer), Nevin Steinberg (Sound Designer), David Brian Brown (Hair Design), Ben Cohn (Musical Director), Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano, C.S.A. (Casting Director), David Lober (Tour Production Stage Manager), Michael Krug (Tour Stage Manager), Jonathan Warren (Associate Choreographer), Adam Quinn (Associate Director), Sash Bischoff (Associate Director),

The current tour cast includes: Ben Levi Ross as "Evan Hansen," Maggie McKenna as "Zoe Murphy," Jessica Phillips as "Heidi Hansen," Christiane Noll as "Cynthia Murphy," Marrick Smith as "Connor Murphy," Aaron Lazar as "Larry Murphy," Jared Goldsmith as "Jared Kleinman," Phoebe Koyabe as "Alana Beck," Stephen Christopher Anthony as "Evan Hansen Alternate/ U/S Connor Murphy, Jared Kleinman," Noah Kieserman as "U/S Evan Hansen, Connor Murphy, Jared Kleinman," Ciara Alyse Harris as "U/S Zoe Murphy, Alana Beck," John Hemphill as "U/S Larry Murphy," Asher Muldoon as "U/S Connor Murphy, Jared Kleinman," Jane Pfitsch as "U/S Heidi Hansen, Cynthia Murphy," Coleen Sexton as "U/S Heidi Hansen, Cynthia Murphy" and Maria Wirries as "U/S Alan Beck, Zoe Murphy." Stephen Christopher Anthony will takeover the role of "Evan Hansen" in September 2019.

For more information and tickets to Dear Evan Hansen, tap here.





