Bustle and Beast Theatre Joins Lawsuit Against Brown Paper Tickets

Edmonton theatre company, Bustle and Beast Theatre, has joined a lawsuit against a Brown Paper Tickets. The company alleges that they were never paid out $7,260 in ticket sales from a March production of A Girl in the Machine.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit earlier this year, accusing the ticketing agency of "unfair and deceptive acts."

The lawsuit is seeking approximately $6 million USD in damages for event organizers and $760,000 USD for ticket buyers nationwide. More than 580 complaints have been issued against the company with approximately 80,000 individuals affected.

renley Charkow, artistic director of Bustle and Beast, said of the lawsuit, "It's been over seven months. To not pay out the hundreds of thousands owed to various groups and organizations across North America, especially during this time, is absolutely devastating,"

He continues, "The arts industry has been deeply impacted as a result of the pandemic. It's like a kick in the teeth when we're already down."

