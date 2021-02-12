Bottom Line Productions Presents Final Weekend of DEEP FREEZE

In the midst of a polar vortex, Edmontonians braved the cold to revel in the magic and beauty of Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête. Deep Freeze continues until February 14th with full programming in Borden Park and seven surrounding Alberta Avenue community leagues.

So put on that extra layer, explore the beauty of Alberta Avenue and see all the incredible installations Deep Freeze has to offer! Each community league offers a unique cultural fable and ice sculpture. See how far Alberta Avenue has come and enjoy some of the wonderful businesses, stories, and celebrations the neighborhood has to offer.

From dusk to dark, Borden Park will be in full winter wonderland this weekend. Enjoy a promenade through the park and witness firsthand magic come to life from local artists and sculptors.

Not wanting to leave that comfy, cozy couch of yours? Deep Freeze has the answer! Deep Freeze DIYs offer a fun and interactive way to enjoy some of the fun the Fête has to offer, from the comfort of your own home. Whether it be DIYs, local artist spotlights, baking that famous family tourtière, or diving deep into cultural fables, the Deep Freeze website has you covered! From your bed to Borden Park, Deep Freeze has programming whichever way you choose to enjoy.

As Deep Freeze continues this weekend, the Deep Freeze team would like to say a massive thank you to the volunteers, donors, and sponsors who helped make this magic happen. Without them, all this winter wonder would never have been possible. The strength, perseverance and generosity were felt firsthand at this year's Deep Freeze. Pat yourselves on the back Edmonton, you deserve it!