BWW Review: THE NUTCRACKER Delights Edmonton

After a year-long hiatus, Alberta Ballet's The Nutcracker returns to enchant Edmonton! Composed by Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1892, this beloved production chronicles the Yuletide adventures of Klara, a starry-eyed Russian girl whisked to the otherworldly realms of duelling mice and glittering fairy courts. Choreographed by Edmund Stripe and featuring the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, The Nutcracker is a sumptuous holiday treat perfect for the whole family.

At the production's heart is Klara (Alexandra Gibson), a preteen daydreamer enthralled with her unusual Christmas gift: a nutcracker doll from her eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer (Kelley McKinlay). Heartbroken upon losing her new gift soon after receiving it, Klara tiptoes back to the drawing room late at night and is thrilled upon re-receiving her nutcracker from her uncle. Instead of hurrying back to bed, the pair embarks on an unexpected journey to a series of fantastical realms, accompanied by the nutcracker turned dashing prince, Karl (Yoshiya Sakurai).

Along with an exquisite cast of 120 dancers, the stunning sets and intricate costumes create a beautifully escapist production. Designed by Zack Brown, both creative elements appear to have come straight from a dream; the fairy courts are particularly dazzling with their scalloped gold pillars and lacy floral backdrop. The Waltz of the Flowers is especially breathtaking and the dancers ethereal in their blush and mint ensembles. Other standout performances include Jennifer Gibson and Aaron Anker as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier, the duo receiving tremendous applause during their exceptionally graceful duets. Despite the exclusion of the understated but lovely Arabian Dance, the courtly revelries gorgeously showcase other instantly recognizable numbers including the lightning-fast Russian Dance and elegant Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. The production's overall effect is pure magic, with the audience caught up in Klara's story and in the beauty of its telling.

The Nutcracker runs at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until December 5. Masking and proof of vaccination are required for all audience members.

Photo Credit: Paul McGrath for Alberta Ballet