BWW Review: MARY'S WEDDING Haunts the Citadel Theatre

The night before her wedding, Mary dreams of her beloved Charlie. She re-experiences their most cherished moments, their mutual joys and sorrows haunting her.

Written by Canadian playwright Stephen Massicote, Mary's Wedding is set in rural Alberta in 1920. At its heart are Mary (Tai Amy Grauman) and Charlie (Todd Houseman), a young Metis couple who fall in love among storm-swept pastures and town dances. Readapted by Grauman, this production features glimmers of Metis culture including its distinctive traditional attire and fiddle music. It sheds light on an Indigenous community often left in the margins of Canadian history, resulting in a poignant blend of stage magic.

Tai Amy Grauman is instantly likeable as headstrong protagonist Mary. Whether delivering wistful soliloquies or bantering with co-star Houseman, she embodies the strength and wit of a young woman navigating a blossoming romance. As Charlie, Todd Houseman is the quintessential male lead, wooing both Mary and the audience with his humour and penchant for poetry. Their characters' romance has a sweet and earnest heartbeat, creating a beautiful portrayal you can't help but root for.

The performance plays out across Brianna Kolybaba's versatile set, a minimal platform resembling an extensive backyard deck. Complete with steps and fence-like railings, it serves as everything from a moonlit barn to a ship's decks, enabling seamless transitions between scenes and settings. Coupled with Patrick Beagan's evocative lighting design, Mary's dream world is so tangible that you can almost feel the golden sunlight and smell the coming rain. These special effects personify the script's poetic imagery, resulting in a memorable and uniquely Canadian tale.

Mary's Wedding runs at the Citadel Theatre until September 12. Audiences must adhere to social distancing and masking mandates.

