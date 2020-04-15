2020 EDMONTON INTERNATIONAL STREET PERFORMERS FESTIVAL Looks For Ways to Adapt During the Health Crisis

The Board of the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival announced yesterday that they cannot proceed with the Festival's July 3-12, 2020 edition in the normal fashion.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic and government regulations banning large gatherings, the many requirements needed to run a safe Festival, and the international nature of the Festival cast, the decision was deemed as necessary.

Said Board Chair Jill Wright, "We all know this is disappointing news. Now more than ever, we need the fun and laughter StreetFest brings. We are looking at alternate ways to adapt through this challenging time, to continue to connect as a community, and to share the Festival experience." From videos and photos from past Festivals, to online links to new artist shows; from busker tips and tricks, to Festival-inspired activities to do at home, the StreetFest team will present new ways to share laughter and artistry during this unique summer.

Since its inception in 1984, the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival has been a place to gather, to celebrate the street art form, and to be accessible to a variety of audiences. Said Festival Artistic Producer Shelley Switzer, "One of the aspects that our team plans and prepares for every year is the safety of everyone - artists, staff, volunteers, supporters and partner businesses, our audiences and our entire community. We take that responsibility very seriously."

"Remember, with the technology around us, we can continue to stay home and connect through our phones and computers by bringing the Festival from the street to the screen. Follow us on social media and stay tuned to our website in the coming weeks for more updates on where to find the laugher. After all, it IS the best medicine," added Switzer.

The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival thanks the Edmonton Arts Council through the City of Edmonton, the Alberta Foundation for the Arts and the Department of Canadian Heritage for its ongoing support.

edmontonstreetfest.com





