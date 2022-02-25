LADIES IN LAVENDER Announced At Meadow Brook Theatre

The Widdington sisters have lived a quiet life for years in Cornwall, England. Then one day in 1937, a handsome, young man washes up on the shore below their home. He's a talented violinist that was headed from Poland to America.

The spinster sisters take him in and nurse him back to health. At turns moving and funny, Ladies In Lavender shows what the addition of one mysterious person can do to a pair of settled sisters, as well as an entire village.

Ladies In Lavender, adapted for the stage by Shaun McKenna from a screenplay by Charles Dance, based on a short story by William J. Locke, runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester from March 16 through April 10, 2022.



"People can be set in their ways, thinking they know exactly what to expect from day to day. Then a stranger appears and turns things upside down," says Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. "The play is based on a 2004 movie that starred Judi Dench and Maggie Smith, so some people may be familiar with what a moving story it is."



Cast members include several familiar faces to MBT audiences, including Ruth Crawford as Janet Widdington and Mary Robin Roth as Ursula Widdington. Newcomer Jacob Ryan Smith is the violinist, Andrea Marowski. Rounding out the cast are Stephanie Nichols as Dorcas, Phil Powers as Dr. Mead, and Cheryl Turski as Olga Danilof.



Ladies In Lavendar is directed by Travis W. Walter. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager assisted by Terry W. Carpenter, with scenic design by Jen Price Fick, costume design by Liz Goodall assisted by Emma Scott, lighting design by Kerro Knox 3, and sound design by Mike Duncan. Lynnae Lehfeldt is the dialect consultant and Allison Rhoades is the violin consultant and violinist.

Tickets range from $36 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.