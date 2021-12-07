Broadway In Detroit Announces Music Hall Series With STOMP, WAITRESS & FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Broadway In Detroit announced today it will offer a special series at Music Hall featuring award-winning, familiar favorites STOMP and WAITRESS along with Lin-Manuel Miranda's critically acclaimed hip-hop improv show FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME.

The Music Hall Series packages start at $99 for main floor seats for all three shows on Tuesday & Wednesday nights. Tickets for the 3-show series go on sale Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. Individual tickets for each show will go on sale at a late date.

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, will perform at Detroit's Music Hall, March 1-6, 2022. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation performing for more than 27 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people. Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues its phenomenal run with four global productions. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material; next year it will incorporate two new pieces. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way... or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or...

WAITRESS will play The Music Hall, March 15-20, 2022. Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the critically acclaimed hip-hop sensation and recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award, will appear at The Music Hall, May 31 - June 5, 2022. Created by

Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 before In The Heights and Hamilton, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings. The 85-minute show is created nightly with the audience and no two shows are ever the same.

For group sales information please email BroadwayInDetroitGroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

For information about each show as well as its performance schedule, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com. Performance schedule, tickets prices and cast are subject to change.

Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

Following the lead of Broadway and concert venues across the country, Broadway In Detroit theatre patrons will be required to show a photo ID and proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the performance date before they will be admitted into the venue. Additionally, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside the theatre regardless of one's vaccination status.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the weeks prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

