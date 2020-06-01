The Des Moines Community Playhouse Adds 15 Live Theatre Drive-In Performances

The Des Moines Community Playhouse has added 15 Live Theatre Drive-In performances. Originally announced performances sold out in five days. Tickets for the added performances are available online at dmplayhouse.com or by calling The Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.



Love Letters centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. The actors sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters, and cards that span a 50-year friendship. As time progresses, Melissa and Andrew discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats. Three pairs of actors - Dani Boal and Bobby Nalean, Gina Gedler and Steve Berry, and Kellie Kramer and Micheal Davenport - will rotate performances. Added shows are Wednesdays, June 17 and 24; Thursdays, June 18 and 25; and Sundays, June 14, 21, and 28.



In Rounding Third, Don (Chris Ennis) is a coach who believes that winning is what is most important in baseball, and he is all about the game. Michael (Nathan Jorgensen) is his assistant coach and a businessman who believes that kids should have fun when they play baseball. These conflicting personalities instantly clash. Added shows are Wednesdays, July 15 and 22, and Sundays, July 12, 19, and 26.



The summer season ends with Jen Silverman's play The Roommate. Sharon (Laura Sparks), in her mid-fifties, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn (Jodi Jinks), also in her mid-fifties, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn's secrets, they encourage her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. Added performances are Sundays, Aug. 2, 9, and 16.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about The Playhouse and Live Theatre Drive-in, contact The Playhouse at 515-277-6261.



Live Theatre Drive-in Performances: June 12-Aug. 15, 2020

All performances 7:00 PM

June: Love Letters, Wednesdays-Sundays, June 12-28, 2020

July: Rounding Third, Wednesdays-Sundays, July 10-26, 2020

August: The Roommate, Thursdays-Sundays, July 31-Aug. 16, 2020



Live Theatre Drive-in Style Tickets

Reservations required.

Tickets will be on a pay-what-you-can basis using texting donation software with a tip jar also available.

