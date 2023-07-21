THE FALLING AND THE RISING is Now Playing at Des Moines Festival Opera

The Falling and the Rising centers around a strong female hero known only as “Soldier”. After sending a video message home on the eve of her daughter’s thirteenth birthday, the Soldier is severely wounded by a roadside IED. Doctors quickly place her in an induced coma to help minimize the extensive trauma to her brain. The Soldier must now make an arduous journey towards both healing and home.



Featuring a chorus of local veterans and active duty service members alongside professional artists, this powerful opera by Zach Redler and Jerre Dye is presented in partnership with the Iowa National Guard within the Freedom Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa.



Immediately following the 80-minute performance, join the artists and creatives for a post-show talk back session featuring Service Members of the Iowa National Guard 671st Troop Command, led by the Director of Public Affairs, Jackie Schmillen.



The Falling and the Rising runs for two performances only—Thursday, July 20 at 7:30pm and Saturday, July 22 at 2:00pm—presented within the Freedom Center at Camp Dodge. Tickets are $40 (general admission) or $50 (premium seating). Order online via the link below or call the Box Office at 515-209-3257.