Sioux City Community Theatre to Present WAR OF THE WORLDS Radio Play

Sioux City Journal has reported on the ways in which Sioux City Community Theatre is continuing to bring performances alive during the pandemic. The theatre will be presenting a radio play version of Orson Wells' "War of the Worlds", airing at 8 p.m. on Halloween on 1360 KSCJ.F.M.

"Performing 'War of the Worlds' on radio is just a fun thing to do for Halloween," Director Rick Myers, who also serves as SCCT's board president, shared. "We also wanted to remind people that we're still around and we need to keep going while COVID-19 has closed us down."

The Tom Peterson Memorial Foundation has granted more than $200,000 to the community theater through annual fundraisers.

"Tom loved the theater so much, he wanted it to prosper with or without him," Robbie Peterson Adelman, Peterson's sister and the foundation's founding president, said. "I feel fortunate that I was able to join with so many Sioux City folks who had the same vision."

