Performances run February 9-11, 2024.
POPULAR
Sondheim on Sondheim comes to The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in February. Performances run February 9-11, 2024.
The Corridor’s most talented performers bring to life a concert like no other. Join us in this celebration of the master of the modern musical, Stephen Sondheim.
Full of stories and music, this special evening includes audience-favorite songs from Into the Woods, West Side Story, Company, A Little Night Music, and so much more.
Videos
|Mamma Mia!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (1/23-1/28)
|Les Miserables
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (2/27-3/03)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center [Great Hall] (2/09-2/10)
|Our Town
Des Moines Playhouse (2/02-2/18)
|MJ
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (4/30-5/05)
|Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (3/01-3/10)
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
North Iowa Community Auditorium (4/04-4/04)
|A Charlie Brown Christmas
Des Moines Playhouse (12/02-12/17)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Iowa State Center (Stephens Auditorium, Fisher Theater) (4/11-4/11)
|Moulin Rouge!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (8/20-9/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You