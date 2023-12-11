Sondheim on Sondheim comes to The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in February. Performances run February 9-11, 2024.

The Corridor’s most talented performers bring to life a concert like no other. Join us in this celebration of the master of the modern musical, Stephen Sondheim.

Full of stories and music, this special evening includes audience-favorite songs from Into the Woods, West Side Story, Company, A Little Night Music, and so much more.