By: Dec. 11, 2023

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes to the Coralville Center For the Performing Arts in February

Sondheim on Sondheim comes to The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in February. Performances run February 9-11, 2024.

The Corridor’s most talented performers bring to life a concert like no other. Join us in this celebration of the master of the modern musical, Stephen Sondheim

Full of stories and music, this special evening includes audience-favorite songs from Into the Woods, West Side Story, Company, A Little Night Music, and so much more.


