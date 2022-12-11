Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Des Moines Playhouse
Make sure to get to this enchanting production before the bells ring on December 18.
One of everyone's favorite stories is coming to the stage at the Des Moines Playhouse to remind us that "Impossible things are happening every day." Everyone has memories of "Cinderella," whether it be the classic Disney movie or one of the many tv airings of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella." On December 2, Des Moines Playhouse opened their Family Holiday Classic production of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella." This production has everything audiences could hope for and a little more.
If you think you know the story of Cinderella, think again. While this production has the classic tale, it has been adapted for a more modern audience. When the show starts, we meet Ella, known for her kindness, and Prince Topher, uncertain of how he will rule as all he has done is fight giants and dragons. When they meet, not only does Ella show Prince Topher kindness, she shows it to crazy old Marie as well. When her Stepmother and Stepsisters leave her home while going to a ball for the Prince, she dreams of what it would be like to be at the ball. As she dreams, Marie shows up and reveals herself to be a fairy godmother and agrees to make Ella's dream of going to the ball become a reality due to her kindness. When Ella is at the ball, and the clock strikes 12, she is left with a decision. Does she leave her shoe that has fallen off, or does she take it with her? If you think you know what she does, you may be surprised when it comes to the intermission.
Visually this production is stunning to watch. The sets designed by Kit Mayer look as though they could have popped right out of a pop-up book. The way it is built allows it to be easily moved around and worked into some of the most magical moments of the show. The show continues to thrill audiences with Angela Lampe's costumes. For "Cinderella," Angela has made some of the most beautiful ball gowns I have had the opportunity to see on stage. One example is Cinderella's beautiful gold gown she wears to the ball. It's not till you see the costume up close you get to understand the detail that went into each of these costumes. The little details are what make these costumes so stunning. When you mix these elements with the fantastic lighting by Virgil Kleinhesselink and imaginative props by Katelyn Hughes, it makes for a magical evening that will have audiences cheering multiple times throughout the performance.
The technical elements make up just part of the storytellers bringing "Cinderella" to life on the playhouse stage. The directing team of David R. Kilpatrick as Director, Brenton Brown as Music Director, and Michael Tomlinson as Choreographer, have put together a group of actors that make magic on stage, both figuratively and literally. The cast has playhouse favorites returning to the stage and features many actors making their Playhouse debuts.
One of the ways the cast makes magic is in how they take two characters and treat the leads as opposing treatments. One example of this comes in Josh Sampson's portrayal of Sebastian, who would have the price look down on his subjects, and Keelin Christopher Reilly's Jean-Michel, who asks the price to hear from his subjects about how their lives are. We also get that opposing look in Julie Larson's Marie and Alexandra Gray's Madame, who play up the idea of who is a mother to Ella and what that means. The other place we see this idea is with the Step Sisters Gabrielle, played by Tatum Murphy, and Charlotte, played by Samantha Aaron, who asks us who is truly a sister and friend to Ella.
The icing on this magical cake comes in Faith Brook's performance as Ella, which captures everyone's favorite iterations of Cinderella, yet makes something brand new for audiences to enjoy. It's rare that people reach out to me to tell me how much they've loved an actor in a production, but I've had people reaching out to tell me how beautiful Faith's voice is, and they are correct. In her Playhouse debut, Faith made a performance that audiences will remember for years to come.
There is something magical about the holiday season, and the Playhouse's production of "Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" captures that magic. Every element of this production, from the directing, to the tech, to the cast, makes for an evening that will leave children of all ages enchanted. Like the magic in "Cinderella," this production runs for a limited time. So make sure to get tickets to see this production before the Playhouse bells ring on December 18.
Photo by Steve Gibbons
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - DC Felton
David Felton has been involved in theatre since his middle school production of The Wizard of Oz. Throughout high school he stayed onstage, and once he got to college he started exploring thebackst... (read more about this author)
December 9, 2022
What did our critic think ofIn 2006, I was introduced to a charming musical when I had the opportunity to be in a production at the college I attended. When Ankeny Community theatre announced their 2022/2023 season, I was ecstatic to see it would be included as part of their season. That delightful musical is 'She Loves Me.' Over the last few years, this musical has gained popularity with a revival on Broadway, including a live-streamed performance later shown on PBS as part of the Great Performances series. I can't think of a more fitting show with the holidays coming up. SHE LOVES ME at Ankeny Community Theatre?
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Des Moines Performing Arts
November 24, 2022
In 2012 a little musical that could started its trek to Broadway. After a successful 2012 workshop at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, this show went to La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre. Its journey continued with stops at the Ford Theatre in Washington DC and the Royal Alexandria Theatre in Toronto before arriving on Broadway in March 2017. When it opened on Broadway, it opened with a relatively unknown cast, but its story captured quickly captured the hearts of its audience. That show is 'Come From Away.' The tour is making its second stop in Des Moines from November 22-27 and is perfect for this Thanksgiving holiday.
Review: MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Tallgrass Theatre Company
November 15, 2022
As the holiday season gets closer, theatres start bringing some of our favorite stories to the stage. That is no different for Tallgrass Theatre Company, which is offering a new take on a classic tale this holiday season.
Review: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines Playhouse
November 3, 2022
Things are not always as they appear. As we grow older, we learn different ways to seek the truth. One thing we don't have to think about to worry about how they appear are shows that are part of the Kate Goldman's Children's Theatre series at Des Moines Playhouse. This last weekend they opened their Children's Theatre series with the classic 'Harriet the Spy,' which will run through November 13. However you are introduced to 'Harriet the Spy,' through the book, the movie, the streaming series, or the play, this production is one you will have to take a closer look at.
Review: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing Arts
October 28, 2022
In just a few weeks, Netflix will have people streaming the newest season of 'The Crown.' The show has always been popular, but with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth, it has had a resurgence leading up to season 5. So it's no surprise a parody of the show has popped up, and you have the chance to see it! 'The Crown Live!' a parody by Daniel Clarkson, opened on October 25 as part of Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series with Des Moines Performing Arts. Whether you are a fan of the show, or this is your first time in the world of 'The Crown,' this show is a hilarious 90 minutes that you won't want to miss.