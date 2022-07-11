Photos: First Look at the Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL At Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

Heathers The Musical is being presented at Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre.

Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.

Brought to you by the award-winning creative team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives"), Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She's the Man), HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is a hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal show based on the greatest teen comedy of all time.

Tickets are $19.50-$24.50 and are available through the Civic Center Ticket Office online at dmpa.org, by phone at 515.246.2300, or in person (221 Walnut St, Des Moines, open Monday-Friday 10:00am-5:00pm). Performances run July 22-31 at 2:00pm (Saturdays and Sundays) and evenings at 7:30pm.