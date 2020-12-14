Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET

A CHRISTMAS CABARET will be available on demand December 18-20.

Dec. 14, 2020  

City Circle Theatre Company will present A CHRISTMAS CABARET as a virtual production available on demand December 18-20. Tickets are
$12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

Check out photos below!

Written and directed by Katie Colletta, A CHRISTMAS CABARET features performers from throughout the Corridor who will rescue Santa from the quarantine blues as they sing, dance, and laugh their way to a happy holiday. The performance will be professionally recorded and edited by CoralVision.

When the quarantine blues cause Santa to consider canceling Christmas, it is up to the elves to restore his holiday spirit! Featuring talented performers from throughout the Corridor, this musical variety show will bring the holidays right to your screen in this internet broadcast. Written and directed by Katie Colletta.

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Ava Challenger

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Ben Chapman

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Claire and Luke Reimer

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Delaine and Sasha Tyler

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Emma Lai

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Greg Brown

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Jacob Kilberg and Kent Reynolds

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Katey Halverson

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Katie Colletta and Christopher Keegan

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Kent Reynolds and Jacob Kilberg

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Kristen Degrazia

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Marcia Hughes

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Matthew Lamb

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Nate Boehm

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Rebecca Fields

Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
Scott Hughes



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 15 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Det KGL. Teater Presents HOBBITTEN
  • 9 James Monroe Iglehart Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for the Broadway Princess Party's Holiday Concert from 54 Below!