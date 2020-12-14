Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET
A CHRISTMAS CABARET will be available on demand December 18-20.
City Circle Theatre Company will present A CHRISTMAS CABARET as a virtual production available on demand December 18-20. Tickets are
$12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.
Check out photos below!
Written and directed by Katie Colletta, A CHRISTMAS CABARET features performers from throughout the Corridor who will rescue Santa from the quarantine blues as they sing, dance, and laugh their way to a happy holiday. The performance will be professionally recorded and edited by CoralVision.
When the quarantine blues cause Santa to consider canceling Christmas, it is up to the elves to restore his holiday spirit! Featuring talented performers from throughout the Corridor, this musical variety show will bring the holidays right to your screen in this internet broadcast. Written and directed by Katie Colletta.
Ava Challenger
Ben Chapman
Claire and Luke Reimer
Delaine and Sasha Tyler
Emma Lai
Jacob Kilberg and Kent Reynolds
Katey Halverson
Katie Colletta and Christopher Keegan
Kent Reynolds and Jacob Kilberg
Kristen Degrazia
Marcia Hughes
Matthew Lamb
Nate Boehm
Rebecca Fields
Scott Hughes