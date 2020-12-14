Photo Flash: Check Out City Circle Theatre Company's A CHRISTMAS CABARET

City Circle Theatre Company will present A CHRISTMAS CABARET as a virtual production available on demand December 18-20. Tickets are

$12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

Check out photos below!

Written and directed by Katie Colletta, A CHRISTMAS CABARET features performers from throughout the Corridor who will rescue Santa from the quarantine blues as they sing, dance, and laugh their way to a happy holiday. The performance will be professionally recorded and edited by CoralVision.