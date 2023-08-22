PELLEAS & MELISANDE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year

PELLÉAS & MÉLISANDE comes to Des Moines Metro Opera next year! The opera is by Claude Debussy, adapted from the play by Maurice Maeterlinck. Performances run July 6, 12, 17, 21 at Blank Performing Arts Center. It will be sung in French with English supertitles.

Claude Debussy’s only completed opera shimmers with Impressionist color like a Monet painting, and its mesmerizing score dazzles. This exquisitely nuanced and rarely performed work casts a hypnotic spell, capturing a world of dreams where forbidden love blossoms.



This new production features the return of Iowa baritone John Moore in a role debut at Pelléas, soprano Sydney Mancasola as Mélisande, Brandon Cedel in a company debut as Golaud, with Derrick Inouye leading the DMMO Festival Orchestra in his company debut and Chas Rader-Shieber returning to direct his seventh DMMO production.



Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew/ Mathew Imaging