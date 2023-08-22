PELLEAS & MELISANDE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year

Performances run July 6, 12, 17, 21 at Blank Performing Arts Center.
POPULAR
PELLÉAS & MÉLISANDE comes to Des Moines Metro Opera next year! The opera is by Claude Debussy, adapted from the play by Maurice Maeterlinck. Performances run July 6, 12, 17, 21 at Blank Performing Arts Center. It will be sung in French with English supertitles.
Claude Debussy’s only completed opera shimmers with Impressionist color like a Monet painting, and its mesmerizing score dazzles. This exquisitely nuanced and rarely performed work casts a hypnotic spell, capturing a world of dreams where forbidden love blossoms.
This new production features the return of Iowa baritone John Moore in a role debut at Pelléas, soprano Sydney Mancasola as Mélisande, Brandon Cedel in a company debut as Golaud, with Derrick Inouye leading the DMMO Festival Orchestra in his company debut and Chas Rader-Shieber returning to direct his seventh DMMO production.
Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew/ Mathew Imaging
Videos
|Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (4/26-5/12)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/29-4/14)
|Our Town
Des Moines Playhouse (2/02-2/18)
|Once
Des Moines Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
|Seussical TYA
Des Moines Playhouse (10/27-11/05)
|The Secret Garden – Spring Version
Des Moines Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
|All Is Calm
Des Moines Playhouse (12/01-12/17)
|Penguin Project: Disney’s High School Musical, Jr
Des Moines Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You