PELLEAS & MELISANDE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year

Performances run July 6, 12, 17, 21 at Blank Performing Arts Center.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During LOST WEEKEND Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon Photo 3 May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During LOST WEEKEND Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Exhibition in Altoona
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

PELLEAS & MELISANDE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year

PELLÉAS & MÉLISANDE comes to Des Moines Metro Opera next year! The opera is by Claude Debussy, adapted from the play by Maurice Maeterlinck. Performances run July 6, 12, 17, 21 at Blank Performing Arts Center. It will be sung in French with English supertitles.

Claude Debussy’s only completed opera shimmers with Impressionist color like a Monet painting, and its mesmerizing score dazzles. This exquisitely nuanced and rarely performed work casts a hypnotic spell, capturing a world of dreams where forbidden love blossoms.

This new production features the return of Iowa baritone John Moore in a role debut at Pelléas, soprano Sydney Mancasola as Mélisande, Brandon Cedel in a company debut as Golaud, with Derrick Inouye leading the DMMO Festival Orchestra in his company debut and Chas Rader-Shieber returning to direct his seventh DMMO production. 

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew/ Mathew Imaging




RELATED STORIES - Des Moines

1
May Pang, John Lennons Lover During LOST WEEKEND Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon Photo
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During LOST WEEKEND Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Exhibition in Altoona

Explore the intimate and candid photos of John Lennon taken by May Pang during his 'LOST WEEKEND' era. Join us at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona for a two-day exhibition and get a glimpse into Lennon's personal life. Don't miss this opportunity to see and purchase these limited-edition photographs.

2
BLUEBEARDS CASTLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year Photo
BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year

Bluebeard's Castle comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in 2024. Performances run July 1-22, 2024.

3
SALOME Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in 2024 Photo
SALOME Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in 2024

SALOME comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in 2024. Performances run June 29, July 7, 13, 19. The opera is written by Richard Strauss, Oscar Wilde and Hedwig Lachmann.

4
THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in Summer 2024 Photo
THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in Summer 2024

The Barber Of Seville comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in summer 2024. Written by Gioachino Rossini and Cesare Sterbini, the performances will run June 28, 30, July 5, 14, 16, 20 at Blank Performing Arts Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

Des Moines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Town
Des Moines Playhouse (2/02-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once
Des Moines Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical TYA
Des Moines Playhouse (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden – Spring Version
Des Moines Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Is Calm
Des Moines Playhouse (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penguin Project: Disney’s High School Musical, Jr
Des Moines Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You