PADDLING WITH POLAR BEARS Comes to Des Moines This Month

Paddling With Polar Bears comes to Des Moines Civic Center this month. The event is set for January 30, 2024.

Mike Libecki defines himself in two ways: as an explorer obsessed with climbing the world's most remote and untouched mountains, knocking off several first ascents every year, and as a dedicated father of an adventurous daughter who wants to save the world. National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, Dell Ambassador, and Adidas Athlete, Mike has completed 90 major global expeditions with the personal goal of “100 by 100.”

He has summited from Afghanistan to Antarctica, Greenland to Guyana, Siberia to Socotra, and everywhere in between, making friends and garnering world-class adventures. Mike produces, directs, and films his expeditions using the latest technologies to bring his stories to life, including virtual reality elements that transport audiences to the far-flung corners of the globe. His travels with daughter Lilliana to all 7 continents, including Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa, the peaks of Nepal and Peru, and polar bear territory in the high Arctic, have all focused on her interest in humanitarian and conservation work. According to Mike: "The time is now. Why ration passion? Dream big and climb those dreams."