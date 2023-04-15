Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Returns For 12th Year This Month

The 12th Annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is back, showcasing the boldest and most innovative independent films and filmmakers from across the globe. This five-day festival, held in the heart of Dubuque, Iowa, where the famed movie Field of Dreams was filmed, is set to take place from April 26th - 30th, 2023 at the historic Hotel Julien Dubuque and several other locations along the city's downtown Main Street corridor.

Hailed as one of the "top 50 film festivals worth the submission fee" by MovieMaker Magazine, the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival attracts emerging filmmakers from around the globe and is dedicated to enriching the community and bridging cultures through the promotion of arts via independent film. This year's festival promises to bring a diverse, world-class entertainment experience to the heart of the Midwest, with a focus on supporting independent filmmakers.

With a packed schedule of events, panels, and workshops, JDIFF offers many opportunities for filmmakers to gather, learn, and network with various people in the film industry. JDIFF continues to grow in size and quality every year, attracting submissions from over 50 countries worldwide. JDIFF Executive Director Susan Gorrell, who has over 20 years of experience as a filmmaker herself, attributes the increasing caliber of the films to the rigorous screening process done by a large panel of 75 volunteers. With each film submission viewed at least once and most, multiple times, the final decision comes down to Gorrell herself. "I watch every film that we screen at JDIFF," said Gorrell. "I'm passionate about making sure we are choosing the cream of the crop, as well as giving all our filmmakers a fair shot."

This year, JDIFF received over 1000 submissions and pared the final selection down to 180 films, ranging in genres from comedies, dramas, horror, animation, and documentaries. Whether you're a film buff or a casual movie-goer, there's something for everyone at JDIFF, and the festival's schedule will note each film's rating, so viewers will know whether it's suitable for the whole family.

During the festival, downtown businesses will open their doors to host panels, workshops, film screenings, parties, and more, at venues including Phoenix Theatres, Hotel Julien Dubuque, Five Flags Center, Dubuque Museum of Art, Five Flags Theater, and the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. And new for JDIFF 2023, the Grand Opera House has been added as a screening venue.

This year's films have the opportunity to win in several categories, including Best Feature, Best Documentary, Best Short, Best Animation, Best Cast Ensemble, Best use of Music, Best Student Film, Audience Choice, and even a few surprise awards chosen by Gorrell.

Tickets for the Festival are $12 per screening and $200 for an all-access pass and are available now at Click Here. Check the website for more info, tickets and schedule updates.