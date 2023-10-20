JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT is Coming to Coralville This Month

Catch the music of america's big band era.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 3 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada
Staged Reading Of TESLA Musical Comes to SPT Theatre Next Week Photo 4 Staged Reading Of TESLA Musical Comes to SPT Theatre Next Week

JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT is Coming to Coralville This Month

JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT will swing into Coralville Monday, October 30 to perform music from America's Big Band Era. Tickets cost $23–$28 each and are available online at Click Here, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

 

Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America's Swing Era, performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmy Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan, Count Basie and more! Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O'Connell, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols.

Jukebox Saturday Night is managed by Glenn Miller Productions, Inc. With over 60 years experience, this company knows how to do Swing! Audiences can expect the same quality as the Glenn Miller Orchestra while hearing the biggest and best hits of the Big Band Era.

KCCK Jazz 88.3 is the media sponsor for this special, one-night-only event.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Des Moines

1
HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to ISU Theatre This Month Photo
HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to ISU Theatre This Month

Get ready to fall 'Head Over Heels' for ISU Theatre's latest musical. With high-energy hits from The Go-Go's and outrageous costumes, this modern fairy tale will be a joy-filled feast for the eyes and ears. Don't miss it!

2
Young Footliters Perform PETER PAN JR This Month Photo
Young Footliters Perform PETER PAN JR This Month

Young Footliters presents PETER PAN JR, a thrilling musical adventure, from October 27–29. Join Peter Pan and his friends as they take you on a journey to Neverland. Don't miss this magical production!

3
JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT is Coming to Coralville This Month Photo
JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT is Coming to Coralville This Month

Get ready to swing to the music of America's Big Band Era as Jukebox Saturday Night comes to Coralville on October 30. Don't miss this unforgettable musical experience. Get your tickets now!

4
Staged Reading Of TESLA Musical Comes to SPT Theatre Next Week Photo
Staged Reading Of TESLA Musical Comes to SPT Theatre Next Week

SPT Theatre company will present the premier staged reading of TESLA, a new musical by Richard award-winning composer, lyricist, book-writer Robert Lindsey-Nassif with a story by Cavan Hallman. Learn more about the new musical here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
View all Videos

Des Moines SHOWS
MJ in Des Moines MJ
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (4/30-5/05)
Final Act Ensemble Holiday Show in Des Moines Final Act Ensemble Holiday Show
Des Moines Playhouse (12/12-12/12)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Des Moines Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (4/05-4/21)
The Play That Goes Wrong in Des Moines The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Des Moines Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Iowa State Center (Stephens Auditorium, Fisher Theater) (4/11-4/11)
Mamma Mia! in Des Moines Mamma Mia!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (1/23-1/28)
The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition in Des Moines The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition
Class Act Productions Theatre (11/03-11/19)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Des Moines Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center [Great Hall] (2/09-2/10)
Final Act Ensemble Spring Show in Des Moines Final Act Ensemble Spring Show
Des Moines Playhouse (5/21-5/21)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Des Moines Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center [Great Hall] (11/17-11/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You