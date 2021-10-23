Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Iowa City's Riverside Theatre Announces Move to New Location

The move is part of the $1.8 million dollar capital campaign, Next Step

Oct. 23, 2021  
The Iowa City Press Citizen reported that the Riverside Theatre is gearing up to transition to a new space. The move is in part thanks to Next Step, a new capital campaign. As of yesterday, their goal of $1.8 million dollars is over 80% funded, including a pledge of $900,000 from the Tailwind Group for construction on the new building. The theatre is looking to move to the Crescent Block Building, which is part of Tailwind Group's property on the Iowa City Ped Mall.

Now that they are in the home stretch, the Riverside theatre is looking to the public to get them to the finish line. In an interview with the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Adam Knight-producing artistic director-explained that the bulk of the funds raised would be allocated to capital expenses, but roughly $290,000 would be going to increasing artist fees and providing additional theater staff.

"Riverside is not only going to be in need of donors in the next phase of its life, but it's going to be in need of audiences," he said to Press-Citizen.

Riverside Theatre, Knight said, will occupy the first, second and third floors of the Crescent Block Building.

You can read more here

Photo Credit: Riverside Theatre website


