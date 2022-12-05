GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Year
Performances run January 6-22, 2023.
Big dogs and little dogs. Dogs on bikes and dogs wearing hats. Where are they going fast in those cars? PD Eastman's classic children's book comes to life on stage like a pop-up book that never stops.
If you are using 2022-23 Flex Four season tickets, credit, a gift certificate, or a Guest Pass for your seats, please click here or call the ticket office at 515.277.6261 to make your reservation. Ticket office hours are Noon-5:00 PM, Tuesdays-Fridays.
Please note: The Playhouse remains committed to providing a healthy and safe environment for volunteers and guests and as such we are monitoring the current recommendations, guidelines, and restrictions to which we are subject, based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of your event.
