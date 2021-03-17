Des Moines Playhouse Virtual Friday Funday Presents GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS

Join The Des Moines Playhouse online this spring for Friday Funday, a creative participatory story theatre program for children ages 4-6. The newest story is Goldilocks and the Three Bears, available for viewing now. Cost for the video-on-demand is $5 and is available online at dmplayhouse.com. Friday Funday is sponsored by Workspace.

Goldilocks has been very naughty. She has eaten the bears' food, broken their chairs, and messed up their beds and all of this without even knocking! What happens when the human-fearing bears get home? Viewers will learn not to judge a book by its cover in a fresh take on this familiar tale.

The cast includes Megan (Megan Schettler Schug), Cody (Cody Schug), and Lily (Lily Spahr) as well as Edgar Allan Crow, the Friday Funday mascot. As with in-person Friday Funday programs, the video features a word of the day and the secret handshake.

Upcoming virtual stories this spring include Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and The Boy Who Cried Wolf.

The Playhouse, now in its 102nd season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and offered a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult and volunteer opportunities.